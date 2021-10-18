DevRev Announces Themselves as Customer Zero and Shares First-Look at Product

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DevRev, a category-defining software company focused on connecting developers with their customers, today shared that the company will be announcing itself as Customer Zero and unveil the first look into its platform at its first-ever live event on October 20, 2021. In addition, today DevRev also introduced several resources aimed at developers, including a Hackathon with prize money worth $30,000 and an exclusive private community called DevRev Circle for developer entrepreneurs.

DevRev Day and Product Preview

On October 20th, DevRev Day henceforth, the company is seeding an environment to connect with its newfound community -- to learn from and with them. During the event, attendees will hear from co-founders, Dheeraj Pandey and Manoj Agarwal, and have access to sessions with Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures, and Abhay Parasnis, Adobe CTO.

Additionally, DevRev will tell its own story of evolution on why the company has become its own Customer Zero during this extremely critical discovery phase of product-market fit, and how DevRev will:

Use their platform to build software, making remote engineering delightful and social

Gather real-time feedback and stay close to early adopters

Migrate off legacy databases and workflows to manage features, issues, and tickets. DevRev will also reveal why this decade will all be about in-app experiences.

"During these formative days, we want to take a moment to acknowledge how far we've come, and celebrate DevRev Day with our community of friends and well-wishers," said Dheeraj Pandey, CEO and co-founder, DevRev. "We are aspiring to change how digital businesses are built and operated. That will require an immense learning mindset with the community."

Pandey will share an exclusive, first-time-preview of what DevRev's platform will look like, and share with audiences more about the vision for DevCRM, the dev-centric approach to building customer-conscious products and services. Given its Product-Led Growth (PLG) roots, the company expects to interact frequently with its community of alpha and beta users in the coming months, as it unveils a next-generation CRM suite of services to power PLG focused organizations.