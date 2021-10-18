checkAd

DevRev Announces Themselves as Customer Zero and Shares First-Look at Product

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 12:07  |  36   |   |   

DevRev partners with Mayfield Fund to announce a $30,000 hackathon to learn from next generation of developer entrepreneurs

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DevRev, a category-defining software company focused on connecting developers with their customers, today shared that the company will be announcing itself as Customer Zero and unveil the first look into its platform at its first-ever live event on October 20, 2021. In addition, today DevRev also introduced several resources aimed at developers, including a Hackathon with prize money worth $30,000 and an exclusive private community called DevRev Circle for developer entrepreneurs. 

DevRev Day and Product Preview

On October 20th, DevRev Day henceforth, the company is seeding an environment to connect  with its newfound community -- to learn from and with them. During the event, attendees will hear from co-founders, Dheeraj Pandey and Manoj Agarwal, and have access to sessions with Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures, and Abhay Parasnis, Adobe CTO.

Additionally, DevRev will tell its own story of evolution on why the company has become its own Customer Zero during this extremely critical discovery phase of product-market fit, and how DevRev will:

  • Use their platform to build software, making remote engineering delightful and social
  • Gather real-time feedback and stay close to early adopters
  • Migrate off legacy databases and workflows to manage features, issues, and tickets. DevRev will also reveal why this decade will all be about in-app experiences.

"During these formative days, we want to take a moment to acknowledge how far we've come, and celebrate DevRev Day with our community of friends and well-wishers," said Dheeraj Pandey, CEO and co-founder, DevRev. "We are aspiring to change how digital businesses are built and operated. That will require an immense learning mindset with the community."

Pandey will share an exclusive, first-time-preview of what DevRev's platform will look like, and share with audiences more about the vision for DevCRM, the dev-centric approach to building customer-conscious products and services. Given its Product-Led Growth (PLG) roots, the company expects to interact frequently with its community of alpha and beta users in the coming months, as it unveils a next-generation CRM suite of services to power PLG focused organizations.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DevRev Announces Themselves as Customer Zero and Shares First-Look at Product DevRev partners with Mayfield Fund to announce a $30,000 hackathon to learn from next generation of developer entrepreneurs PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - DevRev, a category-defining software company focused on connecting …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Citizenship by Investment is the Backbone of Dominica's Housing Revolution
Brent Council Collaborates with Infosys to Provide its Residents with Free Digital Training ...
AliExpress Unveils Innovative Logistics Solutions ahead of 11.11 Global Shopping Festival to ...
Global Energy Ministers, International Organisation Leaders, and Industry Captains Headline the ...
2021 Hengshui Lake Marathon & National Marathon Championships (Hengshui Station) kicks off
Xinhua Silk Road: World Digital Economy Conference helps boost digital revolution in E China's Zhejiang Province
NICE Recommends Dupixent ∇ (dupilumab) for the Treatment of Severe Asthma[1]
The Leela Palaces, Hotels, and Resorts Announces the Opening of the Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru, ...
Rishabh Pant Starts his NFT Journey with Rario
MODIA paper published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research Mental Health
Titel
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis: Aviation's race towards reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
French Tech Innovation: IN Groupe and Datakalab Make Border Crossings Smarter and More Secure
EU to host Global Conversation about Women and Career Progression on 22 October at the Expo
Traders News Source: A Look Ahead at the Changing Landscape of Crypto Currencies as Regulators Try to Pull on the Reins
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education
The Tao of Chinese Calligraphy is the Way to the Whole World
DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year ...
The Semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is on! 3 Winners Will Get Cash Prizes From a ...
Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI