Regulatory News:

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE), has opened today the company’s UK Offshore Wind Hub in Aberdeen. The Hub will be part of the Company’s existing offshore operations centre in Aberdeen. The Hub will enable the transition of staff from oil and gas to offshore wind as that part of the Company’s UK business grows. It will thus leverage the offshore expertise that TotalEnergies’ Aberdeen operations have built over the last 50 years.

“Investing in energy projects in Scotland and the North Sea has been at the heart of TotalEnergies’ history. I am proud of the success of our partnership with Scotland and of our joint achievements, in particular the development of the offshore industry. With the energy transition gathering speed, we see Scotland as a great place to broaden our relationship by investing in offshore wind. As a global multi energy company long engaged in UK energy supply, our decision to base our UK Offshore Wind Hub here in Aberdeen is a mark of our confidence in the future of renewables in the UK and our continued commitment to Scotland and the North Sea.” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies