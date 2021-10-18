PANTAFLIX AG: PANTALEON Films successfully completes filming of the cinematic comedy DIE GESCHICHTE DER MENSCHHEIT - LEICHT GEKÜRZT

Munich, October 18, 2021. PANTALEON Films, a wholly owned film production subsidiary of PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7), completed filming of the comedy DIE GESCHICHTE DER MENSCHHEIT - LEICHT GEKÜRZT on October 13, 2021. Co-produced with Gerda Film Produktion, Warner Bros. Film Productions Germany and Brainpool TV, the parody is scheduled for release in German cinemas in 2022. DIE GESCHICHTE DER MENSCHHEIT presents a parodic outline of human evolution and civilization, featuring the elite of the German comedy scene in impressive images, taking us through different epochs and different cultures to the most remote regions of this planet. In the lead role: Christoph Maria Herbst, who as Professor Dr. Georg Friedle leads us through the most important stages in the evolutionary history of the human species. In the director's chair: Erik Haffner, who has already led TV formats such as "Ladykracher" and "Pastewka" to success.

Abstract

When an alien spaceship in the distant future finds the "Golden Record" of the interstellar space probe "Voyager" launched in 1977, the highly developed tentacled beings are astonished: On the golden data disk opens a hologram of Professor Dr. Georg Friedle, who leads through a 90-minute film about the "history of mankind". In numerous concise episodes, we are confronted, among other things, with our Stone Age ancestors and their dubious role models, observe the chaotic construction of the Great Wall of China by two Berlin craftsmen, learn the secret identity of Jesus Christ, are present at Klaus Störtebeker's last minutes and learn the real reason for the sinking of the Titanic. Baffled, irritated and finally even strongly annoyed, the aliens set course for earth ...