Notification of major holdings in Kindred Group plc

VALETTA, Malta, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc ("Kindred") hereby announces that it, on 15 October 2021, has received a notification of major holdings from The Capital Group Companies, Inc., a company with its registered office in Los Angeles, USA. The Notification relates to an acquisition of shares and voting rights in Kindred (the "Notification") by Capital Research and Management Company, a subsidiary within The Capital Group Companies, Inc. which holds the relevant position in Kindred Group.

According to the Notification, Capital Research and Management Company holds 15.33% of the shares and voting rights in Kindred as of 14 October 2021. Please note that the notification submitted on 15 October 2021, included the holdings of SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc., a mutual fund managed by Capital Research and Management Company.