DGAP-News EcoGraf Limited: Successful Completion of Product Qualification Program

EcoGraf Limited: Successful Completion of Product Qualification Program

18.10.2021 / 12:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ASX: GER

18 October 2021

EcoGraf(TM) Sustainably Produced Anode Material Outperforms International HF Benchmarks

EcoGraf Limited ("EcoGraf" or the "Company") (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) is pleased to advise that it has successfully completed a product qualification program for a major anode producer in which EcoGraf(TM) HFfree battery anode material outperformed reference material from existing producers.

The extensive program was undertaken by the prospective customer to assess the performance of HFfree product that will be produced by EcoGraf at its new Battery Anode Material Facility in Western Australia.

Preparation of the product sample involved completion of a large mechanical shaping program using commercial scale equipment in conjunction with a leading international equipment manufacturer (refer ASX Announcement Commercial Scale Program Delivers 20% Product Yield Increase 14 July 2021), followed by HFfree purification through a pilot plant EcoGraf has established with one of Australia's foremost mineral testing organisations, where the Company has been conducting its pre-construction purification programs (refer ASX Announcement Pre-Construction Locked-Cycle Testwork Completed 27 May 2021).

The EcoGraf product sample not only satisfied the anode producer's physical and chemical specifications, it also outperformed against reference materials in half-cell electrochemical testing. The Company is delighted with the results, that are further confirmation of the effectiveness of its environmentally superior EcoGraf(TM) processing technology to provide anode, battery and electric vehicle manufactures with high quality, sustainably produced battery anode material.

