KEENON to Reveal its Advanced Commercial Service Robotics Solutions at GITEX Technology Week 2021

KEENON offers leading-edge robotics solutions that help people adapt to accommodating a new way of living and working during the ongoing pandemic. KEENON's robotics solutions boast the following prominent product lines:

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keenon Robotics Co., Ltd (KEENON), a leading global commercial service robotics company, demonstrated its innovative robotics solutions at GITEX Technology Week 2021 (GITEX Global) from October 17-21 in the Dubai World Trade Centre. KEENON showcased its five most representative robots – Hotel Robot W3, Disinfection Robot M2, and T1, T5, T6 Restaurant Robots – the cream of the company's latest robotics products and solutions, at the world-renowned annual consumer computer and electronics trade show, exhibition, and conference.

Disinfection Robot - M2

Disinfection Robot M2 is equipped with sterilization lamps and a disinfection sprayer. This fully autonomous robot can produce efficient UV-C light and ultrasonic dry mist with drops less than 10μm in diameter, which can zap 99.9999% of uninvited bacteria and germs. The Disinfection Robot M2 is designed to provide effective sanitation for medical institutions and other public places.

Hotel Robot - W3

Hotel Robot W3 is aimed at redefining the guest experience regarding safety and efficiency. The W3 can autonomously take the elevator to deliver customer-ordered items to rooms, offering the most reliable and contactless room delivery service. Guests can simply order items over the phone from their room, and once the robot arrives at their door, guests will receive a call that it is waiting outside with the stuff they ordered.

Restaurant Robots - T1, T5, and T6

The use of Restaurant Robots T1, T5, and T6 as restaurant assistants enables a viable solution for contactless service. They can be seen as waiters who help humans in serving food and picking up dirty dishes. KEENON's T1, T5, and T6 Restaurant Robots are designed to improve the efficiency and productivity of food delivery services across various scenarios in restaurants, hotels, factories and other commercial environments.

Robotics has been a hot topic for many years because of its game-changing promise to greatly improve productivity and living standards. COVID-19 has driven up demand for both contactless delivery services and disinfection equipment, which has expedited the transition of robotics from 'a novelty to a necessity' due to its essential role in the war against the virus.

Keenon Robotics has raised $200M in Series D funding, led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 (SVF2), followed by CICC ALPHA and Prosperity7 Ventures. This is the largest round of funding in the service robot field as of September 15, 2021.

"As the cost of labor increases, technology becomes an affordable solution, KEENON's robots are one such example of a solution that is meant for convenience and performs well when completing repetitive operational tasks that require precision," said Tony Li, Chief Executive Officer of Keenon Robotics. "As a global technology company, KEENON sees the Middle East as one of our most essential markets and we will continue to build strong research and development in robotics and further explore global markets and expand the reach of our business with our partners."

About KEENON:

Founded in 2010, KEENON is committed to using AI technology to empower surrounding life. It is the world's leading commercial service robot company. With stable, efficient and practical commercial service robots as the business core, the company offers intelligent solutions for various scenarios including restaurants, hotels and hospitals to free people from repetitive and tedious workflows. KEENON robots have been deployed in more than 30+ countries, serving over 10,000 customers worldwide.

