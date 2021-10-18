checkAd

KEENON to Reveal its Advanced Commercial Service Robotics Solutions at GITEX Technology Week 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 12:26  |  19   |   |   

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keenon Robotics Co., Ltd (KEENON), a leading global commercial service robotics company, demonstrated its innovative robotics solutions at GITEX Technology Week 2021 (GITEX Global) from October 17-21 in the Dubai World Trade Centre. KEENON showcased its five most representative robots – Hotel Robot W3, Disinfection Robot M2, and T1, T5, T6 Restaurant Robots – the cream of the company's latest robotics products and solutions, at the world-renowned annual consumer computer and electronics trade show, exhibition, and conference.

KEENON offers leading-edge robotics solutions that help people adapt to accommodating a new way of living and working during the ongoing pandemic. KEENON's robotics solutions boast the following prominent product lines:

Disinfection Robot - M2

Disinfection Robot M2 is equipped with sterilization lamps and a disinfection sprayer. This fully autonomous robot can produce efficient UV-C light and ultrasonic dry mist with drops less than 10μm in diameter, which can zap 99.9999% of uninvited bacteria and germs. The Disinfection Robot M2 is designed to provide effective sanitation for medical institutions and other public places.

Hotel Robot - W3      

Hotel Robot W3 is aimed at redefining the guest experience regarding safety and efficiency. The W3 can autonomously take the elevator to deliver customer-ordered items to rooms, offering the most reliable and contactless room delivery service. Guests can simply order items over the phone from their room, and once the robot arrives at their door, guests will receive a call that it is waiting outside with the stuff they ordered.

Restaurant Robots - T1, T5, and T6

The use of Restaurant Robots T1, T5, and T6 as restaurant assistants enables a viable solution for contactless service. They can be seen as waiters who help humans in serving food and picking up dirty dishes. KEENON's T1, T5, and T6 Restaurant Robots are designed to improve the efficiency and productivity of food delivery services across various scenarios in restaurants, hotels, factories and other commercial environments.

Robotics has been a hot topic for many years because of its game-changing promise to greatly improve productivity and living standards. COVID-19 has driven up demand for both contactless delivery services and disinfection equipment, which has expedited the transition of robotics from 'a novelty to a necessity' due to its essential role in the war against the virus.

Keenon Robotics has raised $200M in Series D funding, led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 (SVF2), followed by CICC ALPHA and Prosperity7 Ventures. This is the largest round of funding in the service robot field as of September 15, 2021.

"As the cost of labor increases, technology becomes an affordable solution, KEENON's robots are one such example of a solution that is meant for convenience and performs well when completing repetitive operational tasks that require precision," said Tony Li, Chief Executive Officer of Keenon Robotics. "As a global technology company, KEENON sees the Middle East as one of our most essential markets and we will continue to build strong research and development in robotics and further explore global markets and expand the reach of our business with our partners."

About KEENON:

Founded in 2010, KEENON is committed to using AI technology to empower surrounding life. It is the world's leading commercial service robot company. With stable, efficient and practical commercial service robots as the business core, the company offers intelligent solutions for various scenarios including restaurants, hotels and hospitals to free people from repetitive and tedious workflows. KEENON robots have been deployed in more than 30+ countries, serving over 10,000 customers worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1662233/979bc5e1436a30ec3c7abf0245dfa63.jpg 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1661336/Keenon_robot_family.jpg

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KEENON to Reveal its Advanced Commercial Service Robotics Solutions at GITEX Technology Week 2021 DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Keenon Robotics Co., Ltd (KEENON), a leading global commercial service robotics company, demonstrated its innovative robotics solutions at GITEX Technology Week 2021 (GITEX Global) from October 17-21 in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Citizenship by Investment is the Backbone of Dominica's Housing Revolution
Brent Council Collaborates with Infosys to Provide its Residents with Free Digital Training ...
AliExpress Unveils Innovative Logistics Solutions ahead of 11.11 Global Shopping Festival to ...
Global Energy Ministers, International Organisation Leaders, and Industry Captains Headline the ...
2021 Hengshui Lake Marathon & National Marathon Championships (Hengshui Station) kicks off
Xinhua Silk Road: World Digital Economy Conference helps boost digital revolution in E China's Zhejiang Province
NICE Recommends Dupixent ∇ (dupilumab) for the Treatment of Severe Asthma[1]
The Leela Palaces, Hotels, and Resorts Announces the Opening of the Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru, ...
Rishabh Pant Starts his NFT Journey with Rario
MODIA paper published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research Mental Health
Titel
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis: Aviation's race towards reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
French Tech Innovation: IN Groupe and Datakalab Make Border Crossings Smarter and More Secure
EU to host Global Conversation about Women and Career Progression on 22 October at the Expo
Traders News Source: A Look Ahead at the Changing Landscape of Crypto Currencies as Regulators Try to Pull on the Reins
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education
The Tao of Chinese Calligraphy is the Way to the Whole World
DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year ...
The Semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is on! 3 Winners Will Get Cash Prizes From a ...
Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI