Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
To Nasdaq Copenhagen
18 October 2021
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 20 October 2021
Effective from 20 October 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 20 October 2021 to 20 January 2022:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009521924, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 20 October 2021: 0.8140% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.
