checkAd

Harvia enters Japan sauna and spa market with an exclusive distribution agreement with Bergman Ltd

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 12:25  |  16   |   |   

Harvia Plc has signed up an exclusive distribution agreement with Bergman Ltd, of Tokyo, Japan, for its Harvia and Almost Heaven Saunas brands on the 12th of October 2021.

Bergman has more than 20 years of experience in marketing and selling branded European heating devices in Japan. The company has strong engineering and technical knowledge in design, installation, and after-sales services. 

Bergman’s sales & marketing network operate nationwide focusing on commercial projects, condominium and private houses on the consumer market. The company, which has headquarters in Tokyo, plans to open 50 Harvia Sauna & Spa showrooms in Japan within the next 3 years.

“Our challenge is to build “real Finnish sauna” into Japanese lifestyle by building 50 Harvia Sauna & Spa showrooms in Japan within the next 3 years. Our activities will help Harvia to grow to be the number one brand in both construction industries, small house and condominium, and commercial projects,” says Seiji Kasama, CEO of Bergman Ltd.

There are an estimated 26 million sauna users, equivalent to 20% of the total population in Japan. 3.4 million are heavy sauna users, the local term “saunners”, experiencing sauna several times per week.  Sauna lifestyle with its health effects has become increasingly popular in Japan since the COVID-19 pandemic started.     

“Japan has a mature spa culture. It also has an evolving sauna market and Harvia has been supplying heaters to Japan for some 15 years. What we’ve been missing until now is the right strategic partner. Bergman is sharing Harvia’s vision: by combining our sauna and spa expertise with Bergman’s local knowledge, technical know-how, and resources we will be creating a strong and dynamic player for growing our market areas together”, says Tapio Pajuharju, CEO of Harvia Plc.

The distribution partnership with Bergman will help Harvia to continue the expand its geographical presence with an opportunity to grow the average purchase.

“Together with Bergman we can challenge the market leader and from this on the Japanese market will become a significant one to Harvia. We are very pleased to have CEO Seiji Kasama and Team Bergman with us building the sauna market in Japan,” Pajuharju concludes.


Further information:

Tapio Pajuharju, CEO
tel: +358 50 577 4200
tapio.pajuharju@harvia.fi


About Harvia

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well-known in the market and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.


Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 109.1 million in 2020. Harvia Group employs more than 600 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com/

Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Harvia enters Japan sauna and spa market with an exclusive distribution agreement with Bergman Ltd Harvia Plc has signed up an exclusive distribution agreement with Bergman Ltd, of Tokyo, Japan, for its Harvia and Almost Heaven Saunas brands on the 12th of October 2021.Bergman has more than 20 years of experience in marketing and selling branded …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Biogen Announces Topline Results from the Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension in ...
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
CNH Industrial to announce 2021 Third Quarter financial results on November 4, 2021 and, in view of ...
Freedom Boat Club Accelerates Northeast Expansion; Acquires Connecticut Franchise Operation and ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...