ChromaDex Shares Findings from First Clinical Study on Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) in Children, Highlighting Improvements for Prematurely Aging Patients with Ataxia-Telangiectasia (AT)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 12:34  |  17   |   |   

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today announced promising findings from a first-of-its-kind clinical study published in the peer-reviewed journal, Movement Disorders, conducted by Michèl A.A.P. Willemsen MD, PhD of Radboud University Medical Center. The study investigated ChromaDex’s proprietary Niagen ingredient (patented nicotinamide riboside, or “NR”) in patients with ataxia-telangiectasia (AT), a rare, inherited neurodegenerative disorder characterized by premature aging, cerebellar degeneration, immunodeficiency, and cancer predisposition. The study found that supplementation with NR improved ataxia scores and increased immunoglobulins, or antibodies, in the immune-compromised patients. In addition to the findings, this was the first published clinical NR trial to include participants under the age of 18, examining the potential impact NR might have in children with AT.

“AT is a condition where children experience the negative effects of premature aging with a very limited life expectancy,” said Dr. Andrew Shao, ChromaDex Senior Vice President of Global Scientific & Regulatory Affairs. “The results of this study are promising for those living with AT and are consistent with previous preclinical research. We look forward to the continued clinical research exploring the impact of Niagen on age-related health declines.”

This study included 24 AT patients (15 males, 9 females), and 17 of the 24 were children under 18. The patients’ average age was 17.5 and no one in the study had previously supplemented with NR. The group received 25mg/kg body weight of NR per day for four consecutive months, followed by a two-month period without NR treatment. The effects of NR on ataxia (a group of disorders that affect coordination, balance and speech), dysarthria (a motor speech disorder), quality of life, and laboratory parameters were analyzed.

NR improved ataxia scores in patients and increased serum immunoglobulin G (IgG), or antibodies, which are important for protection against pathogens. Patients with AT are known to be immunodeficient with decreased serum immunoglobulins concentrations.

These results suggest that NAD+ boosting may be a potential therapeutic strategy for AT, however further research needs to be conducted.

For additional information on the science supporting Niagen visit www.chromadex.com.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements related to results of the clinical studies, their significance and potential impact of NR on those living with AT. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Wertpapier


