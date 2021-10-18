ChromaDex Shares Findings from First Clinical Study on Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) in Children, Highlighting Improvements for Prematurely Aging Patients with Ataxia-Telangiectasia (AT)

“AT is a condition where children experience the negative effects of premature aging with a very limited life expectancy,” said Dr. Andrew Shao, ChromaDex Senior Vice President of Global Scientific & Regulatory Affairs. “The results of this study are promising for those living with AT and are consistent with previous preclinical research. We look forward to the continued clinical research exploring the impact of Niagen on age-related health declines.”

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today announced promising findings from a first-of-its-kind clinical study published in the peer-reviewed journal, Movement Disorders , conducted by Michèl A.A.P. Willemsen MD, PhD of Radboud University Medical Center. The study investigated ChromaDex’s proprietary Niagen ingredient (patented nicotinamide riboside, or “NR”) in patients with ataxia-telangiectasia (AT), a rare, inherited neurodegenerative disorder characterized by premature aging, cerebellar degeneration, immunodeficiency, and cancer predisposition. The study found that supplementation with NR improved ataxia scores and increased immunoglobulins, or antibodies, in the immune-compromised patients. In addition to the findings, this was the first published clinical NR trial to include participants under the age of 18, examining the potential impact NR might have in children with AT.

This study included 24 AT patients (15 males, 9 females), and 17 of the 24 were children under 18. The patients’ average age was 17.5 and no one in the study had previously supplemented with NR. The group received 25mg/kg body weight of NR per day for four consecutive months, followed by a two-month period without NR treatment. The effects of NR on ataxia (a group of disorders that affect coordination, balance and speech), dysarthria (a motor speech disorder), quality of life, and laboratory parameters were analyzed.

NR improved ataxia scores in patients and increased serum immunoglobulin G (IgG), or antibodies, which are important for protection against pathogens. Patients with AT are known to be immunodeficient with decreased serum immunoglobulins concentrations.

These results suggest that NAD+ boosting may be a potential therapeutic strategy for AT, however further research needs to be conducted.

