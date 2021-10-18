Omeros Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab in the Treatment of HSCT-TMA

Following HSCT, patients generally have complex clinical courses and are often severely ill. HSCT-TMA increases that complexity and worsens outcomes. In the CRL, FDA expressed difficulty in estimating the treatment effect of narsoplimab in HSCT-TMA and asserted that additional information will be needed to support regulatory approval. There were no chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC), safety, or non-clinical issues precluding approval raised in the CRL.

Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER) today announced that the company received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its Biologics License Application (BLA) for narsoplimab in the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA).

Omeros remains confident in the efficacy and safety data for narsoplimab in HSCT-TMA. The company worked closely with FDA on the clinical development plan, including with respect to both the single-arm trial to support approval and the definition of response as the primary endpoint.

Omeros plans to request a Type A meeting as soon as possible with FDA to discuss the CRL and determine the most expeditious path forward for the approval of narsoplimab in the treatment of HSCT-TMA.

Narsoplimab is the first drug candidate submitted to FDA for approval in HSCT-TMA. It has Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan designations in both HSCT-TMA and IgA nephropathy.

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting inflammation, immunologic diseases (e.g., complement-mediated diseases and cancers) and central nervous system disorders. Its commercial product OMIDRIA (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution) 1%/0.3% continues to gain market share in cataract surgery. Omeros’ lead MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab targets the lectin pathway of complement, and Omeros is seeking FDA approval of narsoplimab for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. Additional narsoplimab programs are focused on other complement-mediated disorders, including IgA nephropathy, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome and COVID-19. OMS906, Omeros’ inhibitor of MASP-3, the key activator of the alternative pathway of complement, is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, and the company’s PDE7 inhibitor program OMS527, targeting addiction and movement disorders, has successfully completed a Phase 1 trial. Omeros’ pipeline holds a diverse group of preclinical programs including a proprietary-asset-enabled antibody-generating technology and a proprietary GPCR platform through which it controls 54 GPCR drug targets and their corresponding compounds. One of these novel targets, GPR174, modulates a new cancer immunity axis recently discovered by Omeros, and the company is advancing GPR174-targeting antibodies and small-molecule inhibitors.