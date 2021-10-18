Lottery.com Announces Effectiveness of S-4 Registration Statement

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoLotto, Inc., doing business as Lottery.com (“Lottery.com” or the “Company”), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played, today announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) declared effective the Registration Statement on Form S-4 (“Registration Statement”) in connection with its proposed business combination with Trident Acquisitions Corp. (“Trident”) (Nasdaq: TDAC, TDACW, TDACU), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company.

Trident will hold a special meeting of its stockholders via a live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/tridentacquisitions/2021 on October 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern standard time (“Special Meeting”) for its stockholders of record as the close of business on October 13, 2021 to vote on the proposed business combination, as well as other proposals. Trident has also filed with the SEC a definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed business combination and has commenced mailing the definitive proxy statement/prospectus to its stockholders as of the record date. The business combination is expected to close shortly after the Special Meeting, subject to stockholder approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

“We are extremely pleased to have reached another critical milestone and make additional progress toward becoming a public company,” said Tony DiMatteo, Chief Executive Officer of Lottery.com. “Through our strong brand and easy to use online gaming platform, we have been able to achieve excellent growth, and we believe the completion of our business combination will allow us to accelerate the execution of our growth strategy.”

Vadim Komissarov, Chief Executive Officer of Trident added, “Lottery.com has demonstrated its ability to capitalize on the transition to online gaming and we believe it has tremendous growth potential as this trend continues. We encourage our fellow Trident shareholders to support this business combination that is expected to help Lottery.com realize this potential.”

Following the closing of the business combination, the combined company’s shares of common stock and public warrants are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “LTRY” and “LTRYW”, respectively.