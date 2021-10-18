checkAd

SunHydrogen Extends Partnership with Schmid Group of Germany and Gives Progress Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 12:30  |  55   |   |   

SANTA BARBARA, CA, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today provided an update to its shareholders from its Chief Executive Officer, Tim Young, as follows.

As announced in a previous communication, I recently visited our development partner, Schmid Group, at their headquarters and development labs in Freudenstadt, Germany. While we have contracted with Schmid to achieve multiple goals, the primary goal of the partnership is to bring our nanoparticle hydrogen generation technology from lab scale to full commercial scale. Once scaled, our nanoparticle technology can be inserted into hydrogen housing panels to produce hydrogen for use in fuel cells and various other applications including industrial, residential and commercial settings. Currently, two of our scientists from the University of Iowa research team, Blake Bryson and Shiljashree Vijay, are also in Germany working side by side with the Schmid team.

Firstly, I would like to say that I was very impressed with Schmid’s personnel and facilities, and it was a pleasure to see the team at work in person. Not only does Schmid have a well-established history in advancing renewable hydrogen, but they have also proven to be innovative in printed circuit boards, solar PV, and the etching of glass for leading cell phone manufacturers. Most recently, they have worked to develop nano silicon materials that will replace graphite, giving lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles longer range and faster charging times.

At SunHydrogen, our process consists of growing nanoparticles, each with an anode and a cathode, that can individually split a water molecule into oxygen and hydrogen using just the Sun’s energy. These particles are grown on electronic substrates, and there are more than one billion nanoparticles per square centimeter of substrate. To achieve efficient hydrogen production, we stack different semiconductor nanoparticles on top of each other and cap them with hydrogen and oxygen production catalysts. As we scale in size from lab scale to commercial scale, maintaining a very high current density (flow of electric current over a cross-section) is both challenging and essential.

