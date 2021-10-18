checkAd

Nine in 10 Americans Believe Bots Will Be Important for the Future of Work

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021   

The prolonged pandemic has already brought many changes to the workplace, and according to a new TELUS International survey announced today, 90% of U.S. employees believe bots will play a key role as companies transition from temporary hybrid and remote working models to more permanent virtual constructs. Bots - software applications that are programmed to do certain tasks without human intervention - have already experienced a surge in demand due to the pandemic, and 84% of respondents expect companies to integrate even more bots in the next five years.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the way companies operate today and is heavily influencing how they will continue to evolve all aspects of their businesses, including work styles, in the future,” said Michael Ringman, CIO at TELUS International, a leading global customer experience and digital solutions provider. “When implemented and maintained properly, bots can help employees work more effectively and efficiently by undertaking simple, time-consuming tasks, which also drives cost savings for companies. Staying on the leading edge of the future of work with best-in-class technology, including bots and other automated solutions, can also help keep employees happy in their roles. At TELUS International, the bots we employ are freeing up our team members’ time to take advantage of learning and development opportunities, and undertake more engaging work. Finding ways to support employees is especially critical nowadays given the high risk of employee attrition in today’s labor market.”

The top three activities currently being automated by bots according to the survey are IT troubleshooting (57%), data entry (45%) and schedule management (44%). However, the most time-consuming work interactions that respondents want a bot to do for them are answering simple HR-related queries (50%), communicating paycheck information (50%) and confirming the receipt of emails (47%).

Respondents said that if bots could handle more of these repetitive job tasks, they would be able to work on more complex tasks (60%), use the extra headspace to think about new ideas (52%) and connect with colleagues more effectively and frequently (47%).

Domo Arigato Mr. Roboto

TELUS International’s survey found that bots are popular additions to the workplace with 81% of employees stating that they have enhanced their work environment since the beginning of the pandemic. Further, the majority of respondents said that bots are helpful (88%) and that they feel comfortable with integrating automation/bot programs at work (88%). Finally, 84% reported that they trust bots.

