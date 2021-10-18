Spire Global Announces New Weather Customer, Southern Launch

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, has announced a new weather customer, Southern Launch , a South Australian rocket launch service provider. Southern Launch will have access to the Spire Weather Point Optimized Forecast, a solution tailored for hyper-local, specific points of interest, for their rocket sites.

“Rocket launches are extensively pre-planned for a specific outcome, where the launch window is calculated based on the location of the destination on its orbit. Weather events have a direct impact on the actual mission itself, therefore are monitored frequently within the site region. We expect that having access to the Spire Point Optimized Weather forecasts will increase our chances of performing a safe launch, leading to a successful mission, even in the most remote locations,” said Lloyd Damp, CEO for Southern Launch.

“Weather conditions can dramatically impact the safety and timeliness of airborne travel and rocket launches, leading to expensive cancellations and delays,” said Durjoy Mazumdar, Global Weather Solutions Sales for Spire. “This is why it’s important for rocket launch organizations like Southern Launch to closely monitor local weather patterns. They need access to reliable weather forecasts tailored to their precise location in order to support safety and operational decisions. As global weather patterns become increasingly unpredictable, weather-reliant companies need access to intensive data to continue operating at a competitive level and this is where Spire’s data steps in to fill the gap.”

The Spire Weather Point Optimized Forecast is now available for any weather-dependent or space-related industry working within localized as well as remote areas, including but not limited to launch sites, airports, seaports, wind farms, and solar farms.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit http://www.spire.com.

About Southern Launch

Southern Launch is an innovative space company providing launch services, launch sites and bespoke rocket subsystems and designs to customers. The company is developing the Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex located at the tip of the Eyre Peninsula to support orbital launches into the highly sought after polar and sun synchronous orbits. In addition to the Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex, Southern Launch is developing the suborbital Koonibba Test Range, the southern hemisphere’s largest overland suborbital rocket testing facility. The Range extends out 145 kilometres and covers over 10,000km2, making it the perfect location to launch and recover rocket and satellite technologies in the uninhabited national parks to the north. The Range provides a critical steppingstone for companies to validate their technology’s performance before launching their rockets and satellites into orbit.

Southern Launch is committed to providing Australia with a world-class orbital launch complex, whilst simultaneously contributing to material habitat improvement, consequent biodiversity improvement and the long-term survival of local fauna and flora species.

The Australian company is privately owned and headquartered in Adelaide, South Australia.

