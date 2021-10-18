checkAd

Purchase of shares

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 509
October 18th, 2021


MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the company today has received pursuant to section 38 of the Capital Market Act and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, where Strategic Investments A/S notifies Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S ("Glunz & Jensen ") that Strategic Investments A/S has increased their shareholding in Glunz & Jensen by purchasing shares in Glunz & Jensen.

After the purchase, Strategic Investments A/S owns a total of 276.766 shares, corresponding to 15,20 % of the total share capital and voting rights in Glunz & Jensen.

For further information please contact:

CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen: phone +45 22 60 84 05
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03





