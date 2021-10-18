checkAd

Kvika banki hf. Auction of inflation-indexed bonds

Kvika will offer inflation-indexed bonds in the series KVB 21 02 for sale on Thursday 21st October. The current outstanding notional in the series is ISK 2,180,000,000 and the bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Iceland exchange. The bonds are inflation-indexed, maturing on 25th May 2027, and pay 1% interest annually.

The offering will be a Dutch auction, that is all bonds will be sold at the highest accepted yield.

Settlement date is Wednesday 27th October 2021.

Capital Markets at Kvika manages the auction and bids will be received through the email utbod@kvika.is until 16:00 on Thursday the 21st of October.



