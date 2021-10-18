Ryder Honors Mexican Trucking Companies for Excellence in Service During 11th Annual Recognition Event

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, presented its Service Excellence Awards to top-performing carriers at its eleventh annual Mexican Carrier Recognition event. For the first time in the company’s 25-year history in Mexico, the September 21 event was held virtually to honor twenty Mexican trucking companies for their excellence in key performance areas of safety and security, on-time performance, customer service, and continuous improvement for the last full calendar year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005189/en/