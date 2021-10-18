Ryder Honors Mexican Trucking Companies for Excellence in Service During 11th Annual Recognition Event
Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, presented its Service Excellence Awards to top-performing carriers at its eleventh annual Mexican Carrier Recognition event. For the first time in the company’s 25-year history in Mexico, the September 21 event was held virtually to honor twenty Mexican trucking companies for their excellence in key performance areas of safety and security, on-time performance, customer service, and continuous improvement for the last full calendar year.
“After a year full of challenges, this edition of our Mexican Carrier Recognition event is extremely special to Ryder as our carriers displayed new ways to adapt and innovate services for the evolving needs of our customers,” says Gene Sevilla, vice president of Ryder International Supply Chain Solutions. “The support we receive from our Mexican carriers has a direct impact on our ability to deliver on the promises to our customers in Mexico, the United States, and Canada.”
Ryder works with a wide range of carrier companies in Mexico. For the 2019/2020 period, 214 companies were evaluated of which twenty were honored. The following are Ryder Service Excellence Awards honorees:
Development Category:
- ETELVINA SANCHEZ LUNA
- IMT AUTOTRANSPORTES SA DE CV
- JLM LOGISTICA SA DE CV
Strategic Collaboration Category:
- SERVICIO DE TRANSPORTE INTERNACIONAL Y LOCAL SA DE CV
- TRANSPORTES MONROY SCHIAVON SA DE CV
- AUTO EXPRESS ORIENTE SA DE CV
Category A:
- RAPIDOS SABINAS SA DE CV
- VICTOR MANUEL SEQUEYRO RICO
- CARLOS CUAUHTEMOC GARCIA SUAREZ
Category AA:
- JUAN CARLOS CUEVAS BENITEZ
- DLR AUTOTRANSPORTES SA DE CV
- AUTOTRANSPORTES DE CARGA TRESGUERRAS SA DE CV
- MX CARRIERS SA DE CV
- KRAD LOGISTICS DE MEXICO SA DE CV
- TRAFICO TRANSPORTACIONES SA DE CV
Category AAA:
- TRANSPORTES LOGISTICOS DE CARGA SA DE CV
- PROMOTORA NORTE PACIFICO SA DE CV
- FLETES MEXICO CHIHUAHUA SA DE CV
- EXPRESS TRES FRONTERAS SA DE CV
Category AAA+:
|
