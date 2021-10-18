Quebec Precious Metals Receives $2,000,000 Payment From Sale of Royalty on Tansim Lithium Project

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSX.V:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) is pleased to report it has received a $ 2,000,000 payment in connection with the sale of a 2% Net Smelter …

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSX.V:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) is pleased to report it has received a $ 2,000,000 payment in connection with the sale of a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty on all payable metals from the mining rights of the Tansim lithium project (the "Project") to Lithium Royalty Corporation ("LRC"). The sale is part of a transaction between Sayona Mining Limited and Sayona Québec Inc. (collectively, "Sayona Qc") and LRC announced on September 30, 2021. On January 13, 2021, QPM had announced the receipt of a payment of $250,000 in reference to the exercise of the second option by Sayona Qc to acquire an additional undivided 50% interest in the Project's mining rights forming part of the Project. Sayona Qc owns 100% interest in the Project.