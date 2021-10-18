checkAd

Caesarstone Publishes Inaugural Global ESG Report

18.10.2021, 13:00  |  16   |   |   

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSTE), a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality engineered surfaces, today announced that the Company has published its inaugural Environmental, Social, Governance (“ESG”) Report.

“At Caesarstone, we are committed to sustainability through continued innovation of our products and greener production processes while remaining focused on a value chain built on environmental, health, and safety practices,” said Yuval Dagim, Chief Executive Officer. “We are happy with our ESG accomplishments to-date and are pleased to have built the framework to accomplish our new ESG goals and help create a more sustainable future for our Company. We believe our success is directly related to how well we take care of our clients, our employees, and our communities and we look forward to position Caesarstone for enhanced long-term value creation.”

Caesarstone prepared its 2020 ESG Report with a framework that relied on Global Reporting Initiative (“GRI”) standards, aspects of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“UN SDGs”). Specifically, Caesarstone has aligned with 5 of the 17 UN SDGs focused on: Climate Action; Good Health and Well-Being; Decent Work and Economic Growth; Industry, Innovation & Infrastructure; and Responsible Consumption and Production.

Based on the evaluation, Caesarstone established sustainability goals centered around the following core areas: sustainable products; environmentally responsible production; health and safety; and social responsibility.

In addition to the ESG goals that Caesarstone establishes in its 2020 ESG Report, portions of the Company’s ESG report are also intended to address the actions Caesarstone has taken and continues to take to support its employees and communities in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. In a year of unprecedented challenges, Caesarstone recognizes that proactive incorporation of ESG considerations provides opportunities to strengthen the Company.

The inaugural voluntary global ESG report is an important milestone exhibiting Caesarstone’s efforts to serve its customers, employees and stockholders. As Caesarstone looks to the future, the Company remains committed to publishing the progress of its ESG priorities through successive ESG reports.

Caesarstone’s 2020 Global ESG Report is available on the company’s websites at http://ir.caesarstone.com/ESG.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone is a concept and lifestyle-driven company with a customer-centered approach to designing, developing, and producing high-end engineered stone countertops, used in residential and commercial buildings. Our products offer superior aesthetic appeal and perfected functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used in diverse countertop applications, marked by inherent longevity. Strong commitment to service has fostered growing customer loyalty in over 50 countries where the Caesarstone product collections are available: Classico, Supernatural, Metropolitan and Outdoor. For more information please visit our website: www.caesarstone.com.

Wertpapier


