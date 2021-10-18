Repare Therapeutics to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Precision Oncology Conference

checkAd

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Precision Oncology Conference on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed in the Investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.reparerx.com/news-and-events/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About Repare Therapeutics, Inc.

Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s pipeline includes its lead product candidate, RP-3500, a potential leading ATR inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development, its second clinical candidate, RP-6306, a PKMYT1 inhibitor currently in Phase 1 clinical development, a Polθ inhibitor program, as well as eight other early-stage, pre-clinical programs. For more information, please visit reparerx.com.

SNIPRx is a registered trademark of Repare Therapeutics Inc.

