Repare Therapeutics to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Precision Oncology Conference

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Precision Oncology Conference on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed in the Investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.reparerx.com/news-and-events/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days.