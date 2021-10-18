Zeta Names Scott Schmitz as SVP of Investor Relations

Zeta (NYSE: ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers, announced today that Scott Schmitz has joined the Company as SVP of Investor Relations. In this role, Mr. Schmitz will be responsible for maintaining and expanding relationships in the investment community while communicating Zeta’s long-term strategy, governance, and financial performance.

Mr. Schmitz is a seasoned industry expert with over twenty years of experience across software development, sales operations, equity research, corporate finance, and investor relations. Most recently he was a senior finance leader at Dell Technologies responsible for long-term strategic planning and investor messaging of the company’s as-a-Service business. As an Investor Relations Officer at EMC, Mr. Schmitz facilitated one of the largest technology mergers in history with Dell. Mr. Schmitz also has extensive investment management and research experience, having spent three years on the buy-side at Wells Capital Management and over eight years on the sell-side at Morgan Stanley.

“On behalf of the management team, I am thrilled to welcome Scott to our senior leadership team and look forward to him building further relationships with the capital markets at this pivotal time in our company’s growth,” said Zeta Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, David A. Steinberg. “Scott’s extensive experience in technology provides Zeta with the ability to convey our success story to investors looking for the next marketing cloud leader.”

Zeta’s Chief Financial Officer, Chris Greiner, said “As Zeta enters the next phase of significant growth, Scott’s deep understanding of finance, operations, and capital markets from many different perspectives will be instrumental in driving a successful investor relations strategy and communicating Zeta’s strategic goals to our stakeholders. Scott’s strong relationships and proven track record of success will add tremendous value to Zeta.”

“There is a huge opportunity for Zeta to disrupt the marketing technology landscape with its differentiated Zeta Marketing Platform,” said Mr. Schmitz. “Bringing together a comprehensive AI platform with proprietary data and omnichannel activation, all in one place, simplifies the complex marketing ecosystem and drives a higher ROI for marketers. I am extremely excited to join this talented team and I look forward to driving broader awareness and understanding of the Zeta story.”

About Zeta

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) is a leading data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform (the “ZMP”) is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence to personalize experiences at scale. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please go to www.zetaglobal.com.

