Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

"We are very pleased with third quarter and year-to-date financial results. Our loan pipeline was robust and, excluding PPP loans, resulted in 7.5% loan growth during the third quarter and 9.8% year-to-date. Our pipeline continues to be strong with increased demand across most loan types and regions. PPP loan forgiveness is progressing well with a remaining portfolio of $75.3 million from the total $310.4 million that we loaned under the program. Our non-performing assets are very low and all of our borrowers who received a COVID-related deferral are back on contractual payment schedules. Like all banks, we have experienced some headwinds in our net interest margin but we have been able to defend our margin and provide a strong earnings stream that we expect will only improve in the future as rates start to normalize," commented Ty Abston, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported financial results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company's net income available to common shareholders was $9.3 million, or $0.77 per basic share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $10.4 million, or $0.87 per basic share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $10.1 million, or $0.84 per basic share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Return on average assets and average equity for the third quarter of 2021 were 1.24% and 12.44%, respectively, compared to 1.42% and 14.64%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2021 and 1.53% and 15.21%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in earnings during the third quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2021, was primarily due to lower origination fee income during the quarter for the Paycheck Protection Program - round one (“PPP1”) and round two (“PPP2”) loans and higher noninterest expense, which was partially offset by a reverse provision for credit losses of $700,000. Our net core earnings † , excluding provisions for credit losses, income taxes and PPP1/PPP2 net income, as well as our core net interest margin, adjusted to exclude the effects of PPP1/PPP2 loans, are described further in tables below.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Solid Net Earnings and Core Earnings. Net earnings have remained solid for the past four quarters. Net core earnings † , which exclude provisions for credit losses and income tax, net PPP income, and interest on PPP-related borrowings, have also remained strong over the last four quarters, demonstrating consistent core earnings stream. Net core earnings † were $9.7 million for the third quarter, compared to $9.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, and $11.1 million during the third quarter of 2020.

Net earnings have remained solid for the past four quarters. Net core earnings , which exclude provisions for credit losses and income tax, net PPP income, and interest on PPP-related borrowings, have also remained strong over the last four quarters, demonstrating consistent core earnings stream. Net core earnings were $9.7 million for the third quarter, compared to $9.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, and $11.1 million during the third quarter of 2020. Producing Loan Pipeline. During 2020 and early 2021, we added new loan producers throughout our footprint and continued to experience strong loan demand within our loan pipeline. Excluding PPP loans, our loans grew $132.8 million, or 7.5%, during the third quarter and have grown $168.6 million, or 9.8%, since December 31, 2020. Our loan growth is a result of internally generated sources and is not from loan purchases from other originators.

During 2020 and early 2021, we added new loan producers throughout our footprint and continued to experience strong loan demand within our loan pipeline. Excluding PPP loans, our loans grew $132.8 million, or 7.5%, during the third quarter and have grown $168.6 million, or 9.8%, since December 31, 2020. Our loan growth is a result of internally generated sources and is not from loan purchases from other originators. Strong Credit Quality. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.11% at September 30, 2021, compared to 0.13% at June 30, 2021 and 0.53% at September 30, 2020. Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) were 0.05% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 0.05% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and 0.01% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in non-performing assets during the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 resulted primarily from the resolution of three problem loans, made to two borrowers, with outstanding combined book balances of $8.7 million at December 31, 2020, that were acquired during the Westbound acquisition and which were fully reserved prior to the onset of COVID-19.

Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.11% at September 30, 2021, compared to 0.13% at June 30, 2021 and 0.53% at September 30, 2020. Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) were 0.05% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 0.05% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and 0.01% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in non-performing assets during the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 resulted primarily from the resolution of three problem loans, made to two borrowers, with outstanding combined book balances of $8.7 million at December 31, 2020, that were acquired during the Westbound acquisition and which were fully reserved prior to the onset of COVID-19. Paycheck Protection Program. As of September 30, 2021, there are outstanding PPP2 balances of $71.4 million to 664 borrowers, down from the $100.8 million to 1,349 borrowers originally extended loans under the PPP2 program during 2021. Those PPP2 loans have resulted in recognition of $3.7 million of net origination fees for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The Bank also recognized $2.1 million in PPP1 deferred origination fees for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 through both amortization and forgiveness of the related PPP1 loans. As of September 30, 2021, there are outstanding PPP1 balances of $4.0 million to 109 borrowers, down from the $209.6 million to 1,944 borrowers that was originated under the PPP1 program. Net deferred origination fees remaining as of September 30, 2021 are $47,000 and $1.8 million for PPP1 and PPP2, respectively.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Participation in the PPP1 and PPP2 program, as well as large provisions for credit losses in the second quarter of 2020 resulting from effects of COVID-19, have created temporary extraordinary results in the calculation of net earnings and related performance ratios. With some continued uncertainty as a result of COVID-19 and other economic factors, the following table illustrates net earnings and net core earnings results, which are pre-tax, pre-provision and pre-extraordinary PPP1/PPP2 income, as well as performance ratios for the prior five quarters:

Quarter Ended 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 Net earnings $ 9,253 $ 10,432 $ 10,962 $ 9,915 $ 10,134 Adjustments: Provision for credit losses (700 ) (1,000 ) — — (300 ) Income tax provision 2,179 2,312 2,336 2,290 2,350 PPP loan interest and fees (1,005 ) (1,954 ) (3,905 ) (2,654 ) (1,076 ) Net interest expense on PPP-related borrowings — — — — 3 Net core earnings† $ 9,727 $ 9,790 $ 9,393 $ 9,551 $ 11,111 Total average assets $ 2,953,181 $ 2,938,944 $ 2,775,567 $ 2,659,725 $ 2,639,335 Adjustments: PPP loans average balance (107,931 ) (155,417 ) (137,251 ) (179,240 ) (209,506 ) Excess fed funds sold due to PPP-related borrowings — — — — (8,152 ) Total average assets, adjusted† $ 2,845,250 $ 2,783,527 $ 2,638,316 $ 2,480,485 $ 2,421,677 Total average equity $ 295,076 $ 285,803 $ 277,612 $ 271,397 $ 265,027 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Net earnings to average assets (annualized) 1.24 % 1.42 % 1.60 % 1.48 % 1.53 % Net earnings to average equity (annualized) 12.44 14.64 16.01 14.53 15.21 Net core earnings to average assets, as adjusted (annualized)† 1.36 1.41 1.44 1.53 1.83 Net core earnings to average equity (annualized)† 13.08 13.74 13.72 14.00 16.68 PER COMMON SHARE DATA* Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 12,067,769 12,056,550 12,038,638 12,063,154 12,113,266 Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.77 $ 0.87 $ 0.91 $ 0.82 $ 0.84 Net core earnings per common share, basic† 0.81 0.81 0.78 0.79 0.92 * Adjusted retroactively for all quarters presented to give effect to the 10% dividend issued during the first quarter of 2021. † Non-GAAP financial metric. Calculations of this metric and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, in the third quarter of 2021 and 2020 was $23.6 million and $22.3 million, respectively, an increase of $1.3 million, or 5.8%. The increase was primarily due to a decrease in interest expense of $1.0 million, or 37.8%, compared to an increase in interest income of $279,000, or 1.1%. The decrease in interest expense is primarily attributable to lower deposit-related interest expense of $937,000, or 41.0%, compared to the same quarter of the prior year.

Net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, for the third quarter of 2021 and 2020 was 3.40% and 3.61%, respectively. Net interest margin decreased 21 basis points despite increases in loan yield from 4.59% for the third quarter of 2020 to 4.67% for the third quarter of 2021, a change of eight basis points, and decreases in the cost of interest-bearing deposits from 0.63% to 0.33% during the same period, a change of 30 basis points. The decrease in net interest margin was due to a decrease in the average yield on interest-bearing deposits in other banks, which consists of fed funds sold, from 0.12% in the third quarter of 2020 to 0.10% in the current quarter, while the average balance increased 228.3% from the prior year average balance. The decrease in average deposit rate was primarily due to continued reductions in interest rates for interest-bearing deposits as market conditions have allowed.

The increase in loan yield was primarily due to higher recognized PPP origination fee income during the current quarter. Loan yield, excluding the effect of PPP loans, was 4.73% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 4.90% in the same quarter of the prior year, a decrease of 17 basis points. In addition, 66.3% of the loan portfolio, or $1.26 billion, has interest rate floors and 60.8% of those loans are currently at their floors. The weighted average interest rate of loans currently at their floor is 4.33%.

Net interest income in the second quarter of 2021 was $23.5 million, resulting in an increase of $93,000, or 0.4%, from the prior quarter through the current quarter. The increase resulted primarily from a decrease in interest expense of $142,000 during the quarter.

Net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, decreased from 3.44% for the second quarter of 2021 to 3.40% for the third quarter of 2021. Loan yield decreased from 4.79% for the second quarter of 2021 to 4.67% for the third quarter of 2021, a change of 12 basis points. Loan yield, excluding the effect of PPP loans, decreased nine basis points from 4.82% in the second quarter of 2021 to 4.73% in the current quarter. The average yield on interest-bearing deposits in other banks increased four basis points from 0.06% in the second quarter of 2021, while the average balance decreased by $14.0 million or 3.3%, in the current quarter. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased from 0.37% to 0.33% during the same period, a change of four basis points. The decrease was due primarily to the maturity of higher-rate CDs during the third quarter of 2021, as well as continued reductions in interest rates for non-maturing deposits as market conditions have allowed.

The Bank’s continued participation in the PPP program has created temporary extraordinary results in the calculation of net interest margin. To illustrate core net interest margin, the table below excludes PPP1 and PPP2 loans and their associated fees and costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021:

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate Total loans $ 1,921,005 $ 22,605 4.67 % $ 1,906,989 $ 69,664 4.88 % Adjustments: PPP1 loans average balance and net fees(1) (14,399 ) (344 ) 9.48 (57,716 ) (2,564 ) 5.94 PPP2 loans average balance and net fees(2) (93,532 ) (661 ) 2.80 (75,593 ) (3,701 ) 6.55 Total PPP loans(3) $ (107,931 ) $ (1,005 ) 3.69 % $ (133,309 ) $ (6,265 ) 6.28 % Total loans, excluding PPP $ 1,813,074 $ 21,600 4.73 % $ 1,773,680 $ 63,399 4.78 % Total interest-earning assets 2,780,081 25,235 3.60 2,720,103 77,032 3.79 Total interest-earning assets, net of PPP effects† $ 2,672,150 $ 24,230 3.60 % $ 2,586,794 $ 70,767 3.66 % Net interest income $ 23,570 $ 71,538 Net interest margin(4) 3.36 % 3.52 % Net interest margin, FTE(5) 3.40 3.56 Net interest income, net of PPP effects† 22,565 65,273 Net interest margin, net of PPP effects†(6) 3.35 3.37 Net interest margin, FTE, net of PPP effects†(7) 3.39 3.41 Efficiency ratio(8) 64.25 60.28 Efficiency ratio, net of PPP effects†(9) 66.47 65.51 † Non-GAAP financial metric. Calculations of this metric and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. (1) Interest earned on PPP1 loans consists of interest income of $36,000 and $424,000, and net origination fees recognized in earnings of $308,000 and $2.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. (2) Interest earned on PPP2 loans consists of interest income of $234,000 and $566,000, and net origination fees recognized in earnings of $427,000 and $3.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. (3) Interest earned consists of interest income of $270,000 and $990,000, and net origination fees recognized in earnings of $661,000 and $5.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. (4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized. Taxes are not a part of this calculation. (5) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (6) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income, net of PPP effects, divided by average interest-earning assets, excluding average PPP loans, annualized. Taxes are not a part of this calculation. (7) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income, net of PPP effects, adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, excluding average PPP loans, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (8) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses. Taxes are not part of this calculation. (9) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, net of PPP-related deferred costs, by net interest income, net of PPP effects, plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses. Taxes are not part of this calculation.

During the year ended December 31, 2020, a total allowance for credit losses provision of $13.2 million was recorded primarily to account for the estimated impact of COVID-19 on credit quality and resulted largely from changes to individual loan risk ratings, as well as COVID-specific qualitative factors. We recorded no provision in the first quarter, a $1.0 million reverse provision in the second quarter and a $700,000 reverse provision in the third quarter of 2021. These provision reversals capture the improvements that have occurred to macro-economic factors evaluated at the onset of the pandemic as part of the aforementioned COVID-specific qualitative factors, as well as risk rating upgrades for specific loans, which impact the reserve calculations within our model, offset by growth in our overall loan portfolio. Although management is cautiously optimistic about improving vaccination and hospitalization rates and economic trends, it is very likely that the economic effects of the pandemic will continue into 2022.

Noninterest income decreased $214,000, or 3.2%, in the third quarter of 2021 to $6.4 million, compared to $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease from the same quarter in 2020 was due primarily to a decrease in the gain on sale of loans of $355,000, or 16.8%, a $127,000, or 46.7%, decrease in mortgage fee income and a $92,000, or 31.9%, decrease in warehouse lending fees compared to the same quarter of the prior year. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in service charges of $286,000, or 39.9%.

Noninterest expense increased $2.5 million, or 15.1%, in the third quarter of 2021 to $19.3 million, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase in noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2021 was driven primarily by a $1.6 million, or 16.5%, increase in employee compensation and benefits due to increased salaries, higher insurance expense accruals due to increased claims experienced, higher payroll tax expense due to bonuses paid in July and bonus accruals. Additionally, there was a one-time expense of $434,000 included in other non-interest expense to terminate two swap agreements associated with our trust preferred securities, a $194,000, or 64.5%, increase in advertising and promotions expense, a $165,000, or 15.1%, increase in software and technology expense, and a $141,000, or 5.4%, increase in occupancy expenses compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2021 increased by $479,000, or 8.0%, from $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 due primarily to an increase in gains on sales of loans of $515,000, or 41.4%, an increase in service charges of $148,000, or 17.3%, partially offset by decrease in merchant and debit card fees of $302,000, or 15.7%.

Noninterest expense increased $1.6 million, or 8.9%, in the third quarter of 2021, from $17.7 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to a $794,000, or 7.8%, increase in employee compensation and benefits primarily related to bonuses paid during July 2021, a one-time expense of $434,000, included in other non-interest expense, to terminate two swap agreements associated with our trust preferred securities, a $203,000, or 19.2%, increase in software and technology expense and a $157,000, or 46.4%, increase in advertising and promotion expense during the quarter. These were partially offset by a $95,000, or 3.4%, decrease in occupancy expenses, a $103,000, or 13.8%, decrease in legal and professional fees and an $83,000, or 24.7%, decrease in amortization expense during the third quarter of 2021.

The company’s efficiency ratio in the third quarter of 2021 was 64.25%, compared to 60.12% in the prior quarter and 57.90% in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted to remove the effects of PPP-related transactions, the company’s efficiency ratio† for the third quarter of 2021 was 66.47%, was 64.66% for the second quarter of 2021 and was 60.22% for the third quarter of 2020.

† Non-GAAP financial metric. Calculations of this metric and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Consolidated assets for the company totaled $2.97 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $2.93 billion at June 30, 2021 and $2.66 billion at September 30, 2020.

Gross loans increased 4.3%, or $80.7 million, to $1.97 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to loans of $1.89 billion at June 30, 2021. The increase in gross loans from the second to the third quarter of 2021 is primarily due to increased loan originations and advances, and were partially offset by continued forgiveness of PPP loans, which decreased $52.1 million during the quarter. Excluding PPP loans, gross loans increased $132.8 million, or 7.5%, from the prior quarter.

Gross loans increased 0.6%, or $12.2 million, from $1.96 billion at September 30, 2020. The increase in gross loans during the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 resulted primarily from organic loan growth and was partially offset by a $134.3 million reduction in PPP loan balances during the period. Excluding PPP loans, gross loans increased $146.6 million, or 8.4%, from the same quarter of the prior year.

Total deposits increased by 1.2%, or $30.0 million, to $2.56 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $2.53 billion at June 30, 2021, and increased 15.3%, or $340.0 million, from $2.22 billion at September 30, 2020. Changes in deposits during these periods were heavily impacted by the deposit of PPP loan proceeds into demand accounts at the Bank, as well as apparent changes in depositor spending habits in these periods resulting from economic and other uncertainties due to COVID-19.

Shareholders' equity totaled $297.4 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $287.7 million at June 30, 2021 and $266.9 million at September 30, 2020. The increase from the previous quarter resulted primarily from net income of $9.3 million, offset by the payment of dividends of $2.4 million and an increase in other comprehensive income of $2.2 million during the third quarter of 2021 resulting from the transfer of securities from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity accounting classifications during the period.

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.11% at September 30, 2021 compared to 0.13% at June 30, 2021, and 0.53% at September 30, 2020. The Bank’s nonperforming assets consist primarily of nonaccrual loans. During 2020, nonperforming assets included three SBA 7(a), partially guaranteed (75%) loans that were acquired in the June 2018 acquisition of Westbound Bank, with combined book balances of $8.7 million as of September 30, 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, one of these loans was resolved when the underlying collateral, a hotel, was sold to a third party. The bank charged off $475,000 in connection with the sale, all of which had previously been specifically reserved within the allowance for credit losses, or ACL. The other two loans, both to one borrower and collateralized by the same hotel, were resolved through a bankruptcy judgement during the first quarter of 2021 that allows the borrower to adequately service their debt coverage. The bankruptcy order resulted in a charge-off of $270,000, which had previously been fully reserved in the ACL. These loans were internally identified as problem assets prior to COVID-19 and were properly reserved.

As of 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 34,741 $ 37,611 $ 38,534 $ 47,836 $ 35,714 Federal funds sold 346,500 385,075 356,750 218,825 101,300 Interest-bearing deposits 27,634 24,532 28,188 85,130 56,357 Total cash and cash equivalents 408,875 447,218 423,472 351,791 193,371 Securities available for sale 269,070 446,636 407,736 380,795 368,887 Securities held to maturity 173,676 — — — — Loans held for sale 1,903 5,088 4,663 5,542 9,148 Loans, net 1,938,268 1,856,277 1,876,985 1,831,737 1,921,234 Accrued interest receivable 7,673 8,801 8,064 9,834 8,361 Premises and equipment, net 53,834 54,405 54,903 55,212 55,468 Other real estate owned 40 227 312 404 310 Cash surrender value of life insurance 36,582 36,367 35,836 35,510 35,304 Core deposit intangible, net 2,426 2,573 2,786 2,999 3,213 Goodwill 32,160 32,160 32,160 32,160 32,160 Other assets 43,761 43,207 44,383 34,848 35,228 Total assets $ 2,968,268 $ 2,932,959 $ 2,891,300 $ 2,740,832 $ 2,662,684 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 972,854 $ 928,416 $ 878,883 $ 779,740 $ 776,364 Interest-bearing 1,590,217 1,604,610 1,596,327 1,506,650 1,446,718 Total deposits 2,563,071 2,533,026 2,475,210 2,286,390 2,223,082 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 11,195 15,336 24,007 15,631 20,520 Accrued interest and other liabilities 26,284 28,058 28,080 25,257 25,814 Line of credit 3,000 — 15,000 12,000 7,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 47,500 49,000 49,096 109,101 99,105 Subordinated debentures 19,810 19,810 19,810 19,810 20,310 Total liabilities 2,670,860 2,645,230 2,611,203 2,468,189 2,395,831 Total shareholders' equity 297,408 287,729 280,097 272,643 266,853 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,968,268 $ 2,932,959 $ 2,891,300 $ 2,740,832 $ 2,662,684

Quarter Ended 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS Interest income $ 25,235 $ 25,284 $ 26,513 $ 26,253 $ 24,956 Interest expense 1,665 1,807 2,022 2,301 2,677 Net interest income 23,570 23,477 24,491 23,952 22,279 Provision for credit losses (700 ) (1,000 ) — — (300 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 24,270 24,477 24,491 23,952 22,579 Noninterest income 6,449 5,970 6,119 6,426 6,663 Noninterest expense 19,287 17,703 17,312 18,173 16,758 Income before income taxes 11,432 12,744 13,298 12,205 12,484 Income tax provision 2,179 2,312 2,336 2,290 2,350 Net earnings $ 9,253 $ 10,432 $ 10,962 $ 9,915 $ 10,134 PER COMMON SHARE DATA* Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.77 $ 0.87 $ 0.91 $ 0.82 $ 0.84 Earnings per common share, diluted(1) 0.76 0.85 0.90 0.82 0.84 Cash dividends per common share 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.18 0.18 Book value per common share - end of quarter 24.62 23.86 23.24 22.67 22.08 Tangible book value per common share - end of quarter(2) 21.75 20.98 20.34 19.74 19.15 Common shares outstanding - end of quarter 12,081,477 12,057,937 12,053,597 12,028,957 12,087,063 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 12,067,769 12,056,550 12,038,638 12,063,154 12,113,266 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted(1) 12,211,389 12,251,587 12,177,776 12,121,221 12,113,266 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (annualized) 1.24 % 1.42 % 1.60 % 1.48 % 1.53 % Return on average equity (annualized) 12.44 14.64 16.01 14.53 15.21 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (annualized)(3) 3.40 3.44 3.85 3.85 3.61 Efficiency ratio(4) 64.25 60.12 56.56 59.82 57.90 * Periods prior to the stock dividend issued during the first quarter of 2021 have been adjusted to give effect to the 10% stock dividend. (1) Outstanding options and the closing price of the company's stock as of September 30, 2020 had an anti-dilutive effect on the quarter end's weighted-average common shares outstanding; therefore, the effect of their conversion has been excluded from the calculation of the diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding for those periods. The diluted EPS for that quarter has been calculated using the basic weighted-average shares outstanding in order to comply with GAAP. There was not an anti-dilutive effect for the quarters ended September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. (2) See Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures table. (3) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (4) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses. Taxes are not part of this calculation.

As of 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION Commercial and industrial $ 308,647 $ 352,042 $ 373,678 $ 356,291 $ 416,680 Real estate: Construction and development 309,746 264,002 257,886 270,407 269,101 Commercial real estate 633,353 608,464 630,479 594,216 602,664 Farmland 135,413 94,525 76,867 78,508 80,197 1-4 family residential 403,403 389,616 389,542 389,096 385,783 Multi-family residential 40,810 42,086 32,090 21,701 19,499 Consumer 52,992 51,795 49,780 51,044 52,855 Agricultural 14,199 14,608 14,905 15,734 17,004 Warehouse lending 71,823 72,582 86,813 89,480 114,472 Overdrafts 495 444 327 342 379 Total loans(1)(2) $ 1,970,881 $ 1,890,164 $ 1,912,367 $ 1,866,819 $ 1,958,634 Quarter Ended 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES Balance at beginning of period $ 31,548 $ 32,770 $ 33,619 $ 33,757 $ 34,119 Loans charged-off (244 ) (283 ) (875 ) (159 ) (101 ) Recoveries 17 61 26 21 39 Provision for credit loss expense (700 ) (1,000 ) — — (300 ) Balance at end of period $ 30,621 $ 31,548 $ 32,770 $ 33,619 $ 33,757 Allowance for credit losses / period-end loans 1.55 % 1.67 % 1.71 % 1.80 % 1.72 % Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans 976.7 878.0 968.7 264.6 245.0 Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized) 0.05 0.05 0.18 0.03 0.01 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-accrual loans(3) $ 3,135 $ 3,593 $ 3,383 $ 12,705 $ 13,780 Other real estate owned 40 227 312 404 310 Repossessed assets owned 63 9 4 6 3 Total non-performing assets $ 3,238 $ 3,829 $ 3,699 $ 13,115 $ 14,093 Non-performing assets as a percentage of: Total loans(1)(2) 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.19 % 0.70 % 0.72 % Total loans, excluding PPP(1)(2) 0.17 0.22 0.21 0.76 0.81 Total assets 0.11 0.13 0.13 0.48 0.53 TDR loans - nonaccrual $ 84 $ 86 $ 87 $ 90 $ 92 TDR loans - accruing 9,522 9,535 9,598 9,626 7,891 (1) Excludes outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $1.9 million, $5.1 million, $4.7 million, $5.5 million, and $9.1 million as of September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2021 and December 31, and September 30, 2020, respectively. (2) Excludes deferred loan fees of $(2.0) million, $(2.3) million, $(2.6) million, $(1.5) million, and $(3.6) million as of September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2021 and December 31, and September 30, 2020, respectively. (3) TDR loans - nonaccrual are included in nonaccrual loans, which are a component of nonperforming loans.

Quarter Ended 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges $ 1,003 $ 855 $ 829 $ 868 $ 717 Net realized gain on sale of loans 1,759 1,244 1,398 2,023 2,114 Fiduciary and custodial income 599 570 549 513 511 Bank-owned life insurance income 215 206 212 205 208 Merchant and debit card fees 1,620 1,922 1,506 1,396 1,654 Loan processing fee income 164 164 153 167 181 Warehouse lending fees 196 211 241 262 288 Mortgage fee income 145 157 177 197 272 Other noninterest income 748 641 1,054 795 718 Total noninterest income $ 6,449 $ 5,970 $ 6,119 $ 6,426 $ 6,663 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Employee compensation and benefits $ 10,998 $ 10,204 $ 9,943 $ 10,211 $ 9,439 Occupancy expenses 2,738 2,833 2,687 2,596 2,597 Legal and professional fees 644 747 604 968 574 Software and technology 1,258 1,055 1,114 1,127 1,093 Amortization 253 336 343 340 338 Director and committee fees 197 167 255 251 211 Advertising and promotions 495 338 455 356 301 ATM and debit card expense 646 616 540 545 509 Telecommunication expense 197 180 234 244 231 FDIC insurance assessment fees 214 168 169 252 252 Other noninterest expense 1,647 1,059 968 1,283 1,213 Total noninterest expense $ 19,287 $ 17,703 $ 17,312 $ 18,173 $ 16,758

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Total loans(1) $ 1,921,005 $ 22,605 4.67 % $ 1,964,894 $ 22,681 4.59 % Securities available for sale 320,476 1,199 1.48 378,735 2,125 2.23 Securities held to maturity 116,527 1,054 3.59 — — — Nonmarketable equity securities 10,040 268 10.59 12,332 111 3.58 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 412,033 109 0.10 125,492 39 0.12 Total interest-earning assets 2,780,081 25,235 3.60 2,481,453 24,956 4.00 Allowance for credit losses (31,133 ) (34,083 ) Noninterest-earning assets 204,233 191,965 Total assets $ 2,953,181 $ 2,639,335 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,599,012 $ 1,348 0.33 % $ 1,448,117 $ 2,285 0.63 % Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased 48,609 107 0.87 79,580 141 0.70 Line of credit 2,641 25 3.76 4,989 44 3.51 Subordinated debentures 19,810 182 3.64 20,310 192 3.76 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 12,171 3 0.10 20,568 15 0.29 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,682,243 1,665 0.39 1,573,564 2,677 0.68 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 950,574 775,341 Accrued interest and other liabilities 25,288 25,403 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 975,862 800,744 Shareholders’ equity 295,076 265,027 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,953,181 $ 2,639,335 Net interest rate spread(2) 3.21 % 3.32 % Net interest income $ 23,570 $ 22,279 Net interest margin(3) 3.36 % 3.57 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(4) 3.40 % 3.61 % (1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $3.7 million and $9.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized. (4) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Total loans(1) $ 1,906,989 $ 69,664 4.88 % $ 1,851,209 $ 69,337 5.00 % Securities available for sale 372,707 5,481 1.97 326,472 5,711 2.34 Securities held to maturity 39,269 1,054 3.59 48,001 956 2.66 Nonmarketable equity securities 10,042 612 8.15 11,145 333 3.99 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 391,096 221 0.08 136,684 452 0.44 Total interest-earning assets 2,720,103 77,032 3.79 2,373,511 76,789 4.32 Allowance for credit losses (32,338 ) (27,552 ) Noninterest-earning assets 202,117 195,255 Total assets $ 2,889,882 $ 2,541,214 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,594,219 $ 4,444 0.37 % $ 1,467,838 $ 9,746 0.89 % Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased 49,581 308 0.83 79,166 346 0.58 Line of credit 6,506 174 3.58 5,394 119 2.95 Subordinated debentures 19,810 558 3.77 16,261 511 4.20 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 16,044 10 0.08 17,179 37 0.29 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,686,160 5,494 0.44 1,585,838 10,759 0.91 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 892,260 670,947 Accrued interest and other liabilities 25,234 23,224 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 917,494 694,171 Shareholders’ equity 286,228 261,205 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,889,882 $ 2,541,214 Net interest rate spread(2) 3.35 % 3.41 % Net interest income $ 71,538 $ 66,030 Net interest margin(3) 3.52 % 3.72 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(4) 3.56 % 3.75 % (1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $3.7 million and $6.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized. (4) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

NON-GAAP RECONCILING TABLES

Tangible Book Value per Common Share

As of 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 Total shareholders’ equity $ 297,408 $ 287,729 $ 280,097 $ 272,643 $ 266,853 Adjustments: Goodwill (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) Core deposit intangible, net (2,426 ) (2,573 ) (2,786 ) (2,999 ) (3,213 ) Total tangible common equity $ 262,822 $ 252,996 $ 245,151 $ 237,484 $ 231,480 Common shares outstanding - end of quarter*(1) 12,081,477 12,057,937 12,053,597 12,028,957 12,087,063 Book value per common share $ 24.62 $ 23.86 $ 23.24 $ 22.67 $ 22.08 Tangible book value per common share 21.75 20.98 20.34 19.74 19.15 * Periods prior to the stock dividend issued during the first quarter of 2021 have been adjusted to give effect to the 10% stock dividend. (1) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.

Net Core Earnings and Net Core Earnings per Common Share

Quarter Ended 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 Net earnings $ 9,253 $ 10,432 $ 10,962 $ 9,915 $ 10,134 Adjustments: Provision for credit losses (700 ) (1,000 ) — — (300 ) Income tax provision 2,179 2,312 2,336 2,290 2,350 PPP loans, including fees (1,005 ) (1,954 ) (3,905 ) (2,654 ) (1,076 ) Net interest expense on PPP-related borrowings — — — — 3 Net core earnings $ 9,727 $ 9,790 $ 9,393 $ 9,551 $ 11,111 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic* 12,067,769 12,056,550 12,038,638 12,063,154 12,113,266 Earnings per common share, basic* $ 0.77 $ 0.87 $ 0.91 $ 0.82 $ 0.84 Net core earnings per common share, basic* 0.81 0.81 0.78 0.79 0.92 * Periods prior to the stock dividend issued during the first quarter of 2021 have been adjusted to give effect to the 10% stock dividend.

Net Core Earnings to Average Assets, as Adjusted, and Average Equity

Quarter Ended 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 Net core earnings $ 9,727 $ 9,790 $ 9,393 $ 9,551 $ 11,111 Total average assets $ 2,953,181 $ 2,938,944 $ 2,775,567 $ 2,659,725 $ 2,639,335 Adjustments: PPP loan average balance (107,931 ) (155,417 ) (137,251 ) (179,240 ) (209,506 ) Excess fed funds sold due to PPP-related borrowings — — — — (8,152 ) Total average assets, adjusted $ 2,845,250 $ 2,783,527 $ 2,638,316 $ 2,480,485 $ 2,421,677 Net core earnings to average assets, as adjusted (annualized) 1.36 1.41 1.44 1.53 1.83 Total average equity $ 295,076 $ 285,803 $ 277,612 $ 271,397 $ 265,027 Net core earnings to average equity (annualized) 13.08 13.74 13.72 14.00 16.68

NON-GAAP RECONCILING TABLES

Total Non-Performing Assets to Total Loans, Excluding PPP

Quarter Ended 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 Total loans(1)(2) $ 1,970,881 $ 1,890,164 $ 1,912,367 $ 1,866,819 $ 1,958,634 Adjustments: PPP loans balance (75,304 ) (127,390 ) (158,236 ) (139,808 ) (209,609 ) Total loans, excluding PPP(1)(2) $ 1,895,577 $ 1,762,774 $ 1,754,131 $ 1,727,011 $ 1,749,025 Total non-performing assets $ 3,238 $ 3,829 $ 3,699 $ 13,115 $ 14,093 Non-performing assets as a percentage of: Total loans(1)(2) 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.19 % 0.70 % 0.72 % Total loans, excluding PPP(1)(2) 0.17 0.22 0.21 0.76 0.81 (1) Excludes outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $1.9 million, $5.1 million, $4.7 million, $5.5 million, and $9.1 million as of September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2021 and December 31, and September 30, 2020, respectively. (2) Excludes deferred loan fees of $(2.0) million, $(2.3) million, $(2.6) million, $(1.5) million, and $(3.6) million as of September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2021 and December 31, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Total Interest-Earning Assets, Net of PPP Effects

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate Total interest-earning assets $ 2,780,081 $ 25,235 3.60 % $ 2,720,103 $ 77,032 3.79 % Total loans 1,921,005 22,605 4.67 1,906,989 69,664 4.88 Adjustments: PPP loan average balance and net fees(1) (107,931 ) (1,005 ) 3.69 (133,309 ) (6,265 ) 6.28 Total loans, net of PPP effects 1,813,074 21,600 4.73 1,773,680 63,399 4.78 Total interest-earning assets, net of PPP effects $ 2,672,150 $ 24,230 3.60 % $ 2,586,794 $ 70,767 3.66 % (1) Interest earned consists of interest income of $270,000 and $990,000, and net origination fees recognized in earnings of $661,000 and $5.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

NON-GAAP RECONCILING TABLES

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin, Net of PPP Effects