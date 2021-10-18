checkAd

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 13:00  |  12   |   |   

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported financial results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company's net income available to common shareholders was $9.3 million, or $0.77 per basic share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $10.4 million, or $0.87 per basic share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $10.1 million, or $0.84 per basic share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Return on average assets and average equity for the third quarter of 2021 were 1.24% and 12.44%, respectively, compared to 1.42% and 14.64%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2021 and 1.53% and 15.21%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in earnings during the third quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2021, was primarily due to lower origination fee income during the quarter for the Paycheck Protection Program - round one (“PPP1”) and round two (“PPP2”) loans and higher noninterest expense, which was partially offset by a reverse provision for credit losses of $700,000. Our net core earnings, excluding provisions for credit losses, income taxes and PPP1/PPP2 net income, as well as our core net interest margin, adjusted to exclude the effects of PPP1/PPP2 loans, are described further in tables below.

"We are very pleased with third quarter and year-to-date financial results. Our loan pipeline was robust and, excluding PPP loans, resulted in 7.5% loan growth during the third quarter and 9.8% year-to-date. Our pipeline continues to be strong with increased demand across most loan types and regions. PPP loan forgiveness is progressing well with a remaining portfolio of $75.3 million from the total $310.4 million that we loaned under the program. Our non-performing assets are very low and all of our borrowers who received a COVID-related deferral are back on contractual payment schedules. Like all banks, we have experienced some headwinds in our net interest margin but we have been able to defend our margin and provide a strong earnings stream that we expect will only improve in the future as rates start to normalize," commented Ty Abston, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Solid Net Earnings and Core Earnings. Net earnings have remained solid for the past four quarters. Net core earnings, which exclude provisions for credit losses and income tax, net PPP income, and interest on PPP-related borrowings, have also remained strong over the last four quarters, demonstrating consistent core earnings stream. Net core earnings were $9.7 million for the third quarter, compared to $9.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, and $11.1 million during the third quarter of 2020.
  • Producing Loan Pipeline. During 2020 and early 2021, we added new loan producers throughout our footprint and continued to experience strong loan demand within our loan pipeline. Excluding PPP loans, our loans grew $132.8 million, or 7.5%, during the third quarter and have grown $168.6 million, or 9.8%, since December 31, 2020. Our loan growth is a result of internally generated sources and is not from loan purchases from other originators.
  • Strong Credit Quality. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.11% at September 30, 2021, compared to 0.13% at June 30, 2021 and 0.53% at September 30, 2020. Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) were 0.05% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 0.05% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and 0.01% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in non-performing assets during the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 resulted primarily from the resolution of three problem loans, made to two borrowers, with outstanding combined book balances of $8.7 million at December 31, 2020, that were acquired during the Westbound acquisition and which were fully reserved prior to the onset of COVID-19.
  • Paycheck Protection Program. As of September 30, 2021, there are outstanding PPP2 balances of $71.4 million to 664 borrowers, down from the $100.8 million to 1,349 borrowers originally extended loans under the PPP2 program during 2021. Those PPP2 loans have resulted in recognition of $3.7 million of net origination fees for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The Bank also recognized $2.1 million in PPP1 deferred origination fees for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 through both amortization and forgiveness of the related PPP1 loans. As of September 30, 2021, there are outstanding PPP1 balances of $4.0 million to 109 borrowers, down from the $209.6 million to 1,944 borrowers that was originated under the PPP1 program. Net deferred origination fees remaining as of September 30, 2021 are $47,000 and $1.8 million for PPP1 and PPP2, respectively.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Participation in the PPP1 and PPP2 program, as well as large provisions for credit losses in the second quarter of 2020 resulting from effects of COVID-19, have created temporary extraordinary results in the calculation of net earnings and related performance ratios. With some continued uncertainty as a result of COVID-19 and other economic factors, the following table illustrates net earnings and net core earnings results, which are pre-tax, pre-provision and pre-extraordinary PPP1/PPP2 income, as well as performance ratios for the prior five quarters:

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

2021

 

2020

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

September 30

 

June 30

 

March 31

 

December 31

 

September 30

Net earnings

 

$

9,253

 

 

$

10,432

 

 

$

10,962

 

 

$

9,915

 

 

$

10,134

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

(700

)

 

 

(1,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(300

)

Income tax provision

 

 

2,179

 

 

 

2,312

 

 

 

2,336

 

 

 

2,290

 

 

 

2,350

 

PPP loan interest and fees

 

 

(1,005

)

 

 

(1,954

)

 

 

(3,905

)

 

 

(2,654

)

 

 

(1,076

)

Net interest expense on PPP-related borrowings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

Net core earnings

 

$

9,727

 

 

$

9,790

 

 

$

9,393

 

 

$

9,551

 

 

$

11,111

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total average assets

 

$

2,953,181

 

 

$

2,938,944

 

 

$

2,775,567

 

 

$

2,659,725

 

 

$

2,639,335

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PPP loans average balance

 

 

(107,931

)

 

 

(155,417

)

 

 

(137,251

)

 

 

(179,240

)

 

 

(209,506

)

Excess fed funds sold due to PPP-related borrowings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(8,152

)

Total average assets, adjusted

 

$

2,845,250

 

 

$

2,783,527

 

 

$

2,638,316

 

 

$

2,480,485

 

 

$

2,421,677

 

Total average equity

 

$

295,076

 

 

$

285,803

 

 

$

277,612

 

 

$

271,397

 

 

$

265,027

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings to average assets (annualized)

 

 

1.24

%

 

 

1.42

%

 

 

1.60

%

 

 

1.48

%

 

 

1.53

%

Net earnings to average equity (annualized)

 

 

12.44

 

 

 

14.64

 

 

 

16.01

 

 

 

14.53

 

 

 

15.21

 

Net core earnings to average assets, as adjusted (annualized)

 

 

1.36

 

 

 

1.41

 

 

 

1.44

 

 

 

1.53

 

 

 

1.83

 

Net core earnings to average equity (annualized)

 

 

13.08

 

 

 

13.74

 

 

 

13.72

 

 

 

14.00

 

 

 

16.68

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PER COMMON SHARE DATA*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic

 

 

12,067,769

 

 

 

12,056,550

 

 

 

12,038,638

 

 

 

12,063,154

 

 

 

12,113,266

 

Earnings per common share, basic

 

$

0.77

 

 

$

0.87

 

 

$

0.91

 

 

$

0.82

 

 

$

0.84

 

Net core earnings per common share, basic

 

 

0.81

 

 

 

0.81

 

 

 

0.78

 

 

 

0.79

 

 

 

0.92

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Adjusted retroactively for all quarters presented to give effect to the 10% dividend issued during the first quarter of 2021.

† Non-GAAP financial metric. Calculations of this metric and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, in the third quarter of 2021 and 2020 was $23.6 million and $22.3 million, respectively, an increase of $1.3 million, or 5.8%. The increase was primarily due to a decrease in interest expense of $1.0 million, or 37.8%, compared to an increase in interest income of $279,000, or 1.1%. The decrease in interest expense is primarily attributable to lower deposit-related interest expense of $937,000, or 41.0%, compared to the same quarter of the prior year.

Net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, for the third quarter of 2021 and 2020 was 3.40% and 3.61%, respectively. Net interest margin decreased 21 basis points despite increases in loan yield from 4.59% for the third quarter of 2020 to 4.67% for the third quarter of 2021, a change of eight basis points, and decreases in the cost of interest-bearing deposits from 0.63% to 0.33% during the same period, a change of 30 basis points. The decrease in net interest margin was due to a decrease in the average yield on interest-bearing deposits in other banks, which consists of fed funds sold, from 0.12% in the third quarter of 2020 to 0.10% in the current quarter, while the average balance increased 228.3% from the prior year average balance. The decrease in average deposit rate was primarily due to continued reductions in interest rates for interest-bearing deposits as market conditions have allowed.

The increase in loan yield was primarily due to higher recognized PPP origination fee income during the current quarter. Loan yield, excluding the effect of PPP loans, was 4.73% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 4.90% in the same quarter of the prior year, a decrease of 17 basis points. In addition, 66.3% of the loan portfolio, or $1.26 billion, has interest rate floors and 60.8% of those loans are currently at their floors. The weighted average interest rate of loans currently at their floor is 4.33%.

Net interest income in the second quarter of 2021 was $23.5 million, resulting in an increase of $93,000, or 0.4%, from the prior quarter through the current quarter. The increase resulted primarily from a decrease in interest expense of $142,000 during the quarter.

Net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, decreased from 3.44% for the second quarter of 2021 to 3.40% for the third quarter of 2021. Loan yield decreased from 4.79% for the second quarter of 2021 to 4.67% for the third quarter of 2021, a change of 12 basis points. Loan yield, excluding the effect of PPP loans, decreased nine basis points from 4.82% in the second quarter of 2021 to 4.73% in the current quarter. The average yield on interest-bearing deposits in other banks increased four basis points from 0.06% in the second quarter of 2021, while the average balance decreased by $14.0 million or 3.3%, in the current quarter. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased from 0.37% to 0.33% during the same period, a change of four basis points. The decrease was due primarily to the maturity of higher-rate CDs during the third quarter of 2021, as well as continued reductions in interest rates for non-maturing deposits as market conditions have allowed.

The Bank’s continued participation in the PPP program has created temporary extraordinary results in the calculation of net interest margin. To illustrate core net interest margin, the table below excludes PPP1 and PPP2 loans and their associated fees and costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021:

 

 

For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021

 

For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021

(dollars in thousands)

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

 

Average
Yield/ Rate

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

 

Average
Yield/ Rate

Total loans

 

$

1,921,005

 

 

$

22,605

 

 

 

4.67

%

 

$

1,906,989

 

 

$

69,664

 

 

 

4.88

%

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PPP1 loans average balance and net fees(1)

 

 

(14,399

)

 

 

(344

)

 

 

9.48

 

 

 

(57,716

)

 

 

(2,564

)

 

 

5.94

 

PPP2 loans average balance and net fees(2)

 

 

(93,532

)

 

 

(661

)

 

 

2.80

 

 

 

(75,593

)

 

 

(3,701

)

 

 

6.55

 

Total PPP loans(3)

 

$

(107,931

)

 

$

(1,005

)

 

 

3.69

%

 

$

(133,309

)

 

$

(6,265

)

 

 

6.28

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans, excluding PPP

 

$

1,813,074

 

 

$

21,600

 

 

 

4.73

%

 

$

1,773,680

 

 

$

63,399

 

 

 

4.78

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

2,780,081

 

 

 

25,235

 

 

 

3.60

 

 

 

2,720,103

 

 

 

77,032

 

 

 

3.79

 

Total interest-earning assets, net of PPP effects

 

$

2,672,150

 

 

$

24,230

 

 

 

3.60

%

 

$

2,586,794

 

 

$

70,767

 

 

 

3.66

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

 

$

23,570

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

71,538

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin(4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.36

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.52

%

Net interest margin, FTE(5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.40

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.56

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income, net of PPP effects

 

 

 

 

 

22,565

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

65,273

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin, net of PPP effects†(6)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.35

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.37

 

Net interest margin, FTE, net of PPP effects†(7)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.39

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.41

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Efficiency ratio(8)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

64.25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

60.28

 

Efficiency ratio, net of PPP effects†(9)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

66.47

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

65.51

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

† Non-GAAP financial metric. Calculations of this metric and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(1) Interest earned on PPP1 loans consists of interest income of $36,000 and $424,000, and net origination fees recognized in earnings of $308,000 and $2.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

(2) Interest earned on PPP2 loans consists of interest income of $234,000 and $566,000, and net origination fees recognized in earnings of $427,000 and $3.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

(3) Interest earned consists of interest income of $270,000 and $990,000, and net origination fees recognized in earnings of $661,000 and $5.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

(4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized. Taxes are not a part of this calculation.

(5) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

(6) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income, net of PPP effects, divided by average interest-earning assets, excluding average PPP loans, annualized. Taxes are not a part of this calculation.

(7) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income, net of PPP effects, adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, excluding average PPP loans, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

(8) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses. Taxes are not part of this calculation.

(9) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, net of PPP-related deferred costs, by net interest income, net of PPP effects, plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses. Taxes are not part of this calculation.

During the year ended December 31, 2020, a total allowance for credit losses provision of $13.2 million was recorded primarily to account for the estimated impact of COVID-19 on credit quality and resulted largely from changes to individual loan risk ratings, as well as COVID-specific qualitative factors. We recorded no provision in the first quarter, a $1.0 million reverse provision in the second quarter and a $700,000 reverse provision in the third quarter of 2021. These provision reversals capture the improvements that have occurred to macro-economic factors evaluated at the onset of the pandemic as part of the aforementioned COVID-specific qualitative factors, as well as risk rating upgrades for specific loans, which impact the reserve calculations within our model, offset by growth in our overall loan portfolio. Although management is cautiously optimistic about improving vaccination and hospitalization rates and economic trends, it is very likely that the economic effects of the pandemic will continue into 2022.

Noninterest income decreased $214,000, or 3.2%, in the third quarter of 2021 to $6.4 million, compared to $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease from the same quarter in 2020 was due primarily to a decrease in the gain on sale of loans of $355,000, or 16.8%, a $127,000, or 46.7%, decrease in mortgage fee income and a $92,000, or 31.9%, decrease in warehouse lending fees compared to the same quarter of the prior year. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in service charges of $286,000, or 39.9%.

Noninterest expense increased $2.5 million, or 15.1%, in the third quarter of 2021 to $19.3 million, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase in noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2021 was driven primarily by a $1.6 million, or 16.5%, increase in employee compensation and benefits due to increased salaries, higher insurance expense accruals due to increased claims experienced, higher payroll tax expense due to bonuses paid in July and bonus accruals. Additionally, there was a one-time expense of $434,000 included in other non-interest expense to terminate two swap agreements associated with our trust preferred securities, a $194,000, or 64.5%, increase in advertising and promotions expense, a $165,000, or 15.1%, increase in software and technology expense, and a $141,000, or 5.4%, increase in occupancy expenses compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2021 increased by $479,000, or 8.0%, from $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 due primarily to an increase in gains on sales of loans of $515,000, or 41.4%, an increase in service charges of $148,000, or 17.3%, partially offset by decrease in merchant and debit card fees of $302,000, or 15.7%.

Noninterest expense increased $1.6 million, or 8.9%, in the third quarter of 2021, from $17.7 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to a $794,000, or 7.8%, increase in employee compensation and benefits primarily related to bonuses paid during July 2021, a one-time expense of $434,000, included in other non-interest expense, to terminate two swap agreements associated with our trust preferred securities, a $203,000, or 19.2%, increase in software and technology expense and a $157,000, or 46.4%, increase in advertising and promotion expense during the quarter. These were partially offset by a $95,000, or 3.4%, decrease in occupancy expenses, a $103,000, or 13.8%, decrease in legal and professional fees and an $83,000, or 24.7%, decrease in amortization expense during the third quarter of 2021.

The company’s efficiency ratio in the third quarter of 2021 was 64.25%, compared to 60.12% in the prior quarter and 57.90% in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted to remove the effects of PPP-related transactions, the company’s efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2021 was 66.47%, was 64.66% for the second quarter of 2021 and was 60.22% for the third quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP financial metric. Calculations of this metric and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Consolidated assets for the company totaled $2.97 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $2.93 billion at June 30, 2021 and $2.66 billion at September 30, 2020.

Gross loans increased 4.3%, or $80.7 million, to $1.97 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to loans of $1.89 billion at June 30, 2021. The increase in gross loans from the second to the third quarter of 2021 is primarily due to increased loan originations and advances, and were partially offset by continued forgiveness of PPP loans, which decreased $52.1 million during the quarter. Excluding PPP loans, gross loans increased $132.8 million, or 7.5%, from the prior quarter.

Gross loans increased 0.6%, or $12.2 million, from $1.96 billion at September 30, 2020. The increase in gross loans during the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 resulted primarily from organic loan growth and was partially offset by a $134.3 million reduction in PPP loan balances during the period. Excluding PPP loans, gross loans increased $146.6 million, or 8.4%, from the same quarter of the prior year.

Total deposits increased by 1.2%, or $30.0 million, to $2.56 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $2.53 billion at June 30, 2021, and increased 15.3%, or $340.0 million, from $2.22 billion at September 30, 2020. Changes in deposits during these periods were heavily impacted by the deposit of PPP loan proceeds into demand accounts at the Bank, as well as apparent changes in depositor spending habits in these periods resulting from economic and other uncertainties due to COVID-19.

Shareholders' equity totaled $297.4 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $287.7 million at June 30, 2021 and $266.9 million at September 30, 2020. The increase from the previous quarter resulted primarily from net income of $9.3 million, offset by the payment of dividends of $2.4 million and an increase in other comprehensive income of $2.2 million during the third quarter of 2021 resulting from the transfer of securities from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity accounting classifications during the period.

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.11% at September 30, 2021 compared to 0.13% at June 30, 2021, and 0.53% at September 30, 2020. The Bank’s nonperforming assets consist primarily of nonaccrual loans. During 2020, nonperforming assets included three SBA 7(a), partially guaranteed (75%) loans that were acquired in the June 2018 acquisition of Westbound Bank, with combined book balances of $8.7 million as of September 30, 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, one of these loans was resolved when the underlying collateral, a hotel, was sold to a third party. The bank charged off $475,000 in connection with the sale, all of which had previously been specifically reserved within the allowance for credit losses, or ACL. The other two loans, both to one borrower and collateralized by the same hotel, were resolved through a bankruptcy judgement during the first quarter of 2021 that allows the borrower to adequately service their debt coverage. The bankruptcy order resulted in a charge-off of $270,000, which had previously been fully reserved in the ACL. These loans were internally identified as problem assets prior to COVID-19 and were properly reserved.

 

 

As of

 

 

2021

 

2020

(dollars in thousands)

 

September 30

 

June 30

 

March 31

 

December 31

 

September 30

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

$

34,741

 

 

$

37,611

 

 

$

38,534

 

 

$

47,836

 

 

$

35,714

 

Federal funds sold

 

 

346,500

 

 

 

385,075

 

 

 

356,750

 

 

 

218,825

 

 

 

101,300

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

 

27,634

 

 

 

24,532

 

 

 

28,188

 

 

 

85,130

 

 

 

56,357

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

 

408,875

 

 

 

447,218

 

 

 

423,472

 

 

 

351,791

 

 

 

193,371

 

Securities available for sale

 

 

269,070

 

 

 

446,636

 

 

 

407,736

 

 

 

380,795

 

 

 

368,887

 

Securities held to maturity

 

 

173,676

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans held for sale

 

 

1,903

 

 

 

5,088

 

 

 

4,663

 

 

 

5,542

 

 

 

9,148

 

Loans, net

 

 

1,938,268

 

 

 

1,856,277

 

 

 

1,876,985

 

 

 

1,831,737

 

 

 

1,921,234

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

 

7,673

 

 

 

8,801

 

 

 

8,064

 

 

 

9,834

 

 

 

8,361

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

 

53,834

 

 

 

54,405

 

 

 

54,903

 

 

 

55,212

 

 

 

55,468

 

Other real estate owned

 

 

40

 

 

 

227

 

 

 

312

 

 

 

404

 

 

 

310

 

Cash surrender value of life insurance

 

 

36,582

 

 

 

36,367

 

 

 

35,836

 

 

 

35,510

 

 

 

35,304

 

Core deposit intangible, net

 

 

2,426

 

 

 

2,573

 

 

 

2,786

 

 

 

2,999

 

 

 

3,213

 

Goodwill

 

 

32,160

 

 

 

32,160

 

 

 

32,160

 

 

 

32,160

 

 

 

32,160

 

Other assets

 

 

43,761

 

 

 

43,207

 

 

 

44,383

 

 

 

34,848

 

 

 

35,228

 

Total assets

 

$

2,968,268

 

 

$

2,932,959

 

 

$

2,891,300

 

 

$

2,740,832

 

 

$

2,662,684

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing

 

$

972,854

 

 

$

928,416

 

 

$

878,883

 

 

$

779,740

 

 

$

776,364

 

Interest-bearing

 

 

1,590,217

 

 

 

1,604,610

 

 

 

1,596,327

 

 

 

1,506,650

 

 

 

1,446,718

 

Total deposits

 

 

2,563,071

 

 

 

2,533,026

 

 

 

2,475,210

 

 

 

2,286,390

 

 

 

2,223,082

 

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

 

 

11,195

 

 

 

15,336

 

 

 

24,007

 

 

 

15,631

 

 

 

20,520

 

Accrued interest and other liabilities

 

 

26,284

 

 

 

28,058

 

 

 

28,080

 

 

 

25,257

 

 

 

25,814

 

Line of credit

 

 

3,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,000

 

 

 

12,000

 

 

 

7,000

 

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

 

 

47,500

 

 

 

49,000

 

 

 

49,096

 

 

 

109,101

 

 

 

99,105

 

Subordinated debentures

 

 

19,810

 

 

 

19,810

 

 

 

19,810

 

 

 

19,810

 

 

 

20,310

 

Total liabilities

 

 

2,670,860

 

 

 

2,645,230

 

 

 

2,611,203

 

 

 

2,468,189

 

 

 

2,395,831

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

 

297,408

 

 

 

287,729

 

 

 

280,097

 

 

 

272,643

 

 

 

266,853

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

2,968,268

 

 

$

2,932,959

 

 

$

2,891,300

 

 

$

2,740,832

 

 

$

2,662,684

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

2021

 

2020

(dollars in thousands)

 

September 30

 

June 30

 

March 31

 

December 31

 

September 30

STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

$

25,235

 

 

$

25,284

 

 

$

26,513

 

 

$

26,253

 

 

$

24,956

 

Interest expense

 

 

1,665

 

 

 

1,807

 

 

 

2,022

 

 

 

2,301

 

 

 

2,677

 

Net interest income

 

 

23,570

 

 

 

23,477

 

 

 

24,491

 

 

 

23,952

 

 

 

22,279

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

(700

)

 

 

(1,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(300

)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

 

24,270

 

 

 

24,477

 

 

 

24,491

 

 

 

23,952

 

 

 

22,579

 

Noninterest income

 

 

6,449

 

 

 

5,970

 

 

 

6,119

 

 

 

6,426

 

 

 

6,663

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

19,287

 

 

 

17,703

 

 

 

17,312

 

 

 

18,173

 

 

 

16,758

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

11,432

 

 

 

12,744

 

 

 

13,298

 

 

 

12,205

 

 

 

12,484

 

Income tax provision

 

 

2,179

 

 

 

2,312

 

 

 

2,336

 

 

 

2,290

 

 

 

2,350

 

Net earnings

 

$

9,253

 

 

$

10,432

 

 

$

10,962

 

 

$

9,915

 

 

$

10,134

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PER COMMON SHARE DATA*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share, basic

 

$

0.77

 

 

$

0.87

 

 

$

0.91

 

 

$

0.82

 

 

$

0.84

 

Earnings per common share, diluted(1)

 

 

0.76

 

 

 

0.85

 

 

 

0.90

 

 

 

0.82

 

 

 

0.84

 

Cash dividends per common share

 

 

0.20

 

 

 

0.20

 

 

 

0.20

 

 

 

0.18

 

 

 

0.18

 

Book value per common share - end of quarter

 

 

24.62

 

 

 

23.86

 

 

 

23.24

 

 

 

22.67

 

 

 

22.08

 

Tangible book value per common share - end of quarter(2)

 

 

21.75

 

 

 

20.98

 

 

 

20.34

 

 

 

19.74

 

 

 

19.15

 

Common shares outstanding - end of quarter

 

 

12,081,477

 

 

 

12,057,937

 

 

 

12,053,597

 

 

 

12,028,957

 

 

 

12,087,063

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic

 

 

12,067,769

 

 

 

12,056,550

 

 

 

12,038,638

 

 

 

12,063,154

 

 

 

12,113,266

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted(1)

 

 

12,211,389

 

 

 

12,251,587

 

 

 

12,177,776

 

 

 

12,121,221

 

 

 

12,113,266

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets (annualized)

 

 

1.24

%

 

 

1.42

%

 

 

1.60

%

 

 

1.48

%

 

 

1.53

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

 

 

12.44

 

 

 

14.64

 

 

 

16.01

 

 

 

14.53

 

 

 

15.21

 

Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (annualized)(3)

 

 

3.40

 

 

 

3.44

 

 

 

3.85

 

 

 

3.85

 

 

 

3.61

 

Efficiency ratio(4)

 

 

64.25

 

 

 

60.12

 

 

 

56.56

 

 

 

59.82

 

 

 

57.90

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Periods prior to the stock dividend issued during the first quarter of 2021 have been adjusted to give effect to the 10% stock dividend.

(1) Outstanding options and the closing price of the company's stock as of September 30, 2020 had an anti-dilutive effect on the quarter end's weighted-average common shares outstanding; therefore, the effect of their conversion has been excluded from the calculation of the diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding for those periods. The diluted EPS for that quarter has been calculated using the basic weighted-average shares outstanding in order to comply with GAAP. There was not an anti-dilutive effect for the quarters ended September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

(2) See Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures table.

(3) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

(4) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses. Taxes are not part of this calculation.

 

 

As of

 

 

2021

 

2020

(dollars in thousands)

 

September 30

 

June 30

 

March 31

 

December 31

 

September 30

LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

 

$

308,647

 

 

$

352,042

 

 

$

373,678

 

 

$

356,291

 

 

$

416,680

 

Real estate:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction and development

 

 

309,746

 

 

 

264,002

 

 

 

257,886

 

 

 

270,407

 

 

 

269,101

 

Commercial real estate

 

 

633,353

 

 

 

608,464

 

 

 

630,479

 

 

 

594,216

 

 

 

602,664

 

Farmland

 

 

135,413

 

 

 

94,525

 

 

 

76,867

 

 

 

78,508

 

 

 

80,197

 

1-4 family residential

 

 

403,403

 

 

 

389,616

 

 

 

389,542

 

 

 

389,096

 

 

 

385,783

 

Multi-family residential

 

 

40,810

 

 

 

42,086

 

 

 

32,090

 

 

 

21,701

 

 

 

19,499

 

Consumer

 

 

52,992

 

 

 

51,795

 

 

 

49,780

 

 

 

51,044

 

 

 

52,855

 

Agricultural

 

 

14,199

 

 

 

14,608

 

 

 

14,905

 

 

 

15,734

 

 

 

17,004

 

Warehouse lending

 

 

71,823

 

 

 

72,582

 

 

 

86,813

 

 

 

89,480

 

 

 

114,472

 

Overdrafts

 

 

495

 

 

 

444

 

 

 

327

 

 

 

342

 

 

 

379

 

Total loans(1)(2)

 

$

1,970,881

 

 

$

1,890,164

 

 

$

1,912,367

 

 

$

1,866,819

 

 

$

1,958,634

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

2021

 

2020

(dollars in thousands)

 

September 30

 

June 30

 

March 31

 

December 31

 

September 30

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at beginning of period

 

$

31,548

 

 

$

32,770

 

 

$

33,619

 

 

$

33,757

 

 

$

34,119

 

Loans charged-off

 

 

(244

)

 

 

(283

)

 

 

(875

)

 

 

(159

)

 

 

(101

)

Recoveries

 

 

17

 

 

 

61

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

39

 

Provision for credit loss expense

 

 

(700

)

 

 

(1,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(300

)

Balance at end of period

 

$

30,621

 

 

$

31,548

 

 

$

32,770

 

 

$

33,619

 

 

$

33,757

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses / period-end loans

 

 

1.55

%

 

 

1.67

%

 

 

1.71

%

 

 

1.80

%

 

 

1.72

%

Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans

 

 

976.7

 

 

 

878.0

 

 

 

968.7

 

 

 

264.6

 

 

 

245.0

 

Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized)

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.18

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-accrual loans(3)

 

$

3,135

 

 

$

3,593

 

 

$

3,383

 

 

$

12,705

 

 

$

13,780

 

Other real estate owned

 

 

40

 

 

 

227

 

 

 

312

 

 

 

404

 

 

 

310

 

Repossessed assets owned

 

 

63

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

3

 

Total non-performing assets

 

$

3,238

 

 

$

3,829

 

 

$

3,699

 

 

$

13,115

 

 

$

14,093

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing assets as a percentage of:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans(1)(2)

 

 

0.16

%

 

 

0.20

%

 

 

0.19

%

 

 

0.70

%

 

 

0.72

%

Total loans, excluding PPP(1)(2)

 

 

0.17

 

 

 

0.22

 

 

 

0.21

 

 

 

0.76

 

 

 

0.81

 

Total assets

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

0.13

 

 

 

0.13

 

 

 

0.48

 

 

 

0.53

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TDR loans - nonaccrual

 

$

84

 

 

$

86

 

 

$

87

 

 

$

90

 

 

$

92

 

TDR loans - accruing

 

 

9,522

 

 

 

9,535

 

 

 

9,598

 

 

 

9,626

 

 

 

7,891

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Excludes outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $1.9 million, $5.1 million, $4.7 million, $5.5 million, and $9.1 million as of September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2021 and December 31, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

 

(2) Excludes deferred loan fees of $(2.0) million, $(2.3) million, $(2.6) million, $(1.5) million, and $(3.6) million as of September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2021 and December 31, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

 

(3) TDR loans - nonaccrual are included in nonaccrual loans, which are a component of nonperforming loans.

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

2021

 

2020

(dollars in thousands)

 

September 30

 

June 30

 

March 31

 

December 31

 

September 30

NONINTEREST INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges

 

$

1,003

 

 

$

855

 

 

$

829

 

 

$

868

 

 

$

717

 

Net realized gain on sale of loans

 

 

1,759

 

 

 

1,244

 

 

 

1,398

 

 

 

2,023

 

 

 

2,114

 

Fiduciary and custodial income

 

 

599

 

 

 

570

 

 

 

549

 

 

 

513

 

 

 

511

 

Bank-owned life insurance income

 

 

215

 

 

 

206

 

 

 

212

 

 

 

205

 

 

 

208

 

Merchant and debit card fees

 

 

1,620

 

 

 

1,922

 

 

 

1,506

 

 

 

1,396

 

 

 

1,654

 

Loan processing fee income

 

 

164

 

 

 

164

 

 

 

153

 

 

 

167

 

 

 

181

 

Warehouse lending fees

 

 

196

 

 

 

211

 

 

 

241

 

 

 

262

 

 

 

288

 

Mortgage fee income

 

 

145

 

 

 

157

 

 

 

177

 

 

 

197

 

 

 

272

 

Other noninterest income

 

 

748

 

 

 

641

 

 

 

1,054

 

 

 

795

 

 

 

718

 

Total noninterest income

 

$

6,449

 

 

$

5,970

 

 

$

6,119

 

 

$

6,426

 

 

$

6,663

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee compensation and benefits

 

$

10,998

 

 

$

10,204

 

 

$

9,943

 

 

$

10,211

 

 

$

9,439

 

Occupancy expenses

 

 

2,738

 

 

 

2,833

 

 

 

2,687

 

 

 

2,596

 

 

 

2,597

 

Legal and professional fees

 

 

644

 

 

 

747

 

 

 

604

 

 

 

968

 

 

 

574

 

Software and technology

 

 

1,258

 

 

 

1,055

 

 

 

1,114

 

 

 

1,127

 

 

 

1,093

 

Amortization

 

 

253

 

 

 

336

 

 

 

343

 

 

 

340

 

 

 

338

 

Director and committee fees

 

 

197

 

 

 

167

 

 

 

255

 

 

 

251

 

 

 

211

 

Advertising and promotions

 

 

495

 

 

 

338

 

 

 

455

 

 

 

356

 

 

 

301

 

ATM and debit card expense

 

 

646

 

 

 

616

 

 

 

540

 

 

 

545

 

 

 

509

 

Telecommunication expense

 

 

197

 

 

 

180

 

 

 

234

 

 

 

244

 

 

 

231

 

FDIC insurance assessment fees

 

 

214

 

 

 

168

 

 

 

169

 

 

 

252

 

 

 

252

 

Other noninterest expense

 

 

1,647

 

 

 

1,059

 

 

 

968

 

 

 

1,283

 

 

 

1,213

 

Total noninterest expense

 

$

19,287

 

 

$

17,703

 

 

$

17,312

 

 

$

18,173

 

 

$

16,758

  

 

 

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

(dollars in thousands)

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

 

Average
Yield/ Rate

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

 

Average
Yield/ Rate

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans(1)

 

$

1,921,005

 

 

$

22,605

 

 

 

4.67

%

 

$

1,964,894

 

 

$

22,681

 

 

 

4.59

%

Securities available for sale

 

 

320,476

 

 

 

1,199

 

 

 

1.48

 

 

 

378,735

 

 

 

2,125

 

 

 

2.23

 

Securities held to maturity

 

 

116,527

 

 

 

1,054

 

 

 

3.59

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonmarketable equity securities

 

 

10,040

 

 

 

268

 

 

 

10.59

 

 

 

12,332

 

 

 

111

 

 

 

3.58

 

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

 

 

412,033

 

 

 

109

 

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

125,492

 

 

 

39

 

 

 

0.12

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

2,780,081

 

 

 

25,235

 

 

 

3.60

 

 

 

2,481,453

 

 

 

24,956

 

 

 

4.00

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

(31,133

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(34,083

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-earning assets

 

 

204,233

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

191,965

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

2,953,181

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,639,335

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

$

1,599,012

 

 

$

1,348

 

 

 

0.33

%

 

$

1,448,117

 

 

$

2,285

 

 

 

0.63

%

Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased

 

 

48,609

 

 

 

107

 

 

 

0.87

 

 

 

79,580

 

 

 

141

 

 

 

0.70

 

Line of credit

 

 

2,641

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

3.76

 

 

 

4,989

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

3.51

 

Subordinated debentures

 

 

19,810

 

 

 

182

 

 

 

3.64

 

 

 

20,310

 

 

 

192

 

 

 

3.76

 

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

 

 

12,171

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

20,568

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

0.29

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

1,682,243

 

 

 

1,665

 

 

 

0.39

 

 

 

1,573,564

 

 

 

2,677

 

 

 

0.68

 

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

 

950,574

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

775,341

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued interest and other liabilities

 

 

25,288

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

25,403

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

 

 

975,862

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

800,744

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

295,076

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

265,027

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

2,953,181

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,639,335

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest rate spread(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.21

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.32

%

Net interest income

 

 

 

 

$

23,570

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

22,279

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin(3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.36

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.57

%

Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.40

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.61

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $3.7 million and $9.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized.

(4) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

(dollars in thousands)

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

 

Average
Yield/
Rate

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

 

Average
Yield/
Rate

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans(1)

 

$

1,906,989

 

 

$

69,664

 

 

 

4.88

%

 

$

1,851,209

 

 

$

69,337

 

 

 

5.00

%

Securities available for sale

 

 

372,707

 

 

 

5,481

 

 

 

1.97

 

 

 

326,472

 

 

 

5,711

 

 

 

2.34

 

Securities held to maturity

 

 

39,269

 

 

 

1,054

 

 

 

3.59

 

 

 

48,001

 

 

 

956

 

 

 

2.66

 

Nonmarketable equity securities

 

 

10,042

 

 

 

612

 

 

 

8.15

 

 

 

11,145

 

 

 

333

 

 

 

3.99

 

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

 

 

391,096

 

 

 

221

 

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

136,684

 

 

 

452

 

 

 

0.44

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

2,720,103

 

 

 

77,032

 

 

 

3.79

 

 

 

2,373,511

 

 

 

76,789

 

 

 

4.32

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

(32,338

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(27,552

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-earning assets

 

 

202,117

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

195,255

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

2,889,882

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,541,214

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

$

1,594,219

 

 

$

4,444

 

 

 

0.37

%

 

$

1,467,838

 

 

$

9,746

 

 

 

0.89

%

Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased

 

 

49,581

 

 

 

308

 

 

 

0.83

 

 

 

79,166

 

 

 

346

 

 

 

0.58

 

Line of credit

 

 

6,506

 

 

 

174

 

 

 

3.58

 

 

 

5,394

 

 

 

119

 

 

 

2.95

 

Subordinated debentures

 

 

19,810

 

 

 

558

 

 

 

3.77

 

 

 

16,261

 

 

 

511

 

 

 

4.20

 

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

 

 

16,044

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

17,179

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

0.29

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

1,686,160

 

 

 

5,494

 

 

 

0.44

 

 

 

1,585,838

 

 

 

10,759

 

 

 

0.91

 

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

 

892,260

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

670,947

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued interest and other liabilities

 

 

25,234

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

23,224

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

 

 

917,494

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

694,171

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

286,228

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

261,205

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

2,889,882

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,541,214

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest rate spread(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.35

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.41

%

Net interest income

 

 

 

 

$

71,538

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

66,030

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin(3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.52

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.72

%

Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.56

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.75

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $3.7 million and $6.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized.

(4) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-GAAP RECONCILING TABLES

Tangible Book Value per Common Share

 

 

As of

 

 

2021

 

2020

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

September 30

 

June 30

 

March 31

 

December 31

 

September 30

Total shareholders’ equity

 

$

297,408

 

 

$

287,729

 

 

$

280,097

 

 

$

272,643

 

 

$

266,853

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

(32,160

)

 

 

(32,160

)

 

 

(32,160

)

 

 

(32,160

)

 

 

(32,160

)

Core deposit intangible, net

 

 

(2,426

)

 

 

(2,573

)

 

 

(2,786

)

 

 

(2,999

)

 

 

(3,213

)

Total tangible common equity

 

$

262,822

 

 

$

252,996

 

 

$

245,151

 

 

$

237,484

 

 

$

231,480

 

Common shares outstanding - end of quarter*(1)

 

 

12,081,477

 

 

 

12,057,937

 

 

 

12,053,597

 

 

 

12,028,957

 

 

 

12,087,063

 

Book value per common share

 

$

24.62

 

 

$

23.86

 

 

$

23.24

 

 

$

22.67

 

 

$

22.08

 

Tangible book value per common share

 

 

21.75

 

 

 

20.98

 

 

 

20.34

 

 

 

19.74

 

 

 

19.15

 

* Periods prior to the stock dividend issued during the first quarter of 2021 have been adjusted to give effect to the 10% stock dividend.

(1) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.

Net Core Earnings and Net Core Earnings per Common Share

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

2021

 

2020

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

September 30

 

June 30

 

March 31

 

December 31

 

September 30

Net earnings

 

$

9,253

 

 

$

10,432

 

 

$

10,962

 

 

$

9,915

 

 

$

10,134

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

(700

)

 

 

(1,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(300

)

Income tax provision

 

 

2,179

 

 

 

2,312

 

 

 

2,336

 

 

 

2,290

 

 

 

2,350

 

PPP loans, including fees

 

 

(1,005

)

 

 

(1,954

)

 

 

(3,905

)

 

 

(2,654

)

 

 

(1,076

)

Net interest expense on PPP-related borrowings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

Net core earnings

 

$

9,727

 

 

$

9,790

 

 

$

9,393

 

 

$

9,551

 

 

$

11,111

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic*

 

 

12,067,769

 

 

 

12,056,550

 

 

 

12,038,638

 

 

 

12,063,154

 

 

 

12,113,266

 

Earnings per common share, basic*

 

$

0.77

 

 

$

0.87

 

 

$

0.91

 

 

$

0.82

 

 

$

0.84

 

Net core earnings per common share, basic*

 

 

0.81

 

 

 

0.81

 

 

 

0.78

 

 

 

0.79

 

 

 

0.92

 

* Periods prior to the stock dividend issued during the first quarter of 2021 have been adjusted to give effect to the 10% stock dividend.

Net Core Earnings to Average Assets, as Adjusted, and Average Equity

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

2021

 

2020

(dollars in thousands)

 

September 30

 

June 30

 

March 31

 

December 31

 

September 30

Net core earnings

 

$

9,727

 

 

$

9,790

 

 

$

9,393

 

 

$

9,551

 

 

$

11,111

 

Total average assets

 

$

2,953,181

 

 

$

2,938,944

 

 

$

2,775,567

 

 

$

2,659,725

 

 

$

2,639,335

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PPP loan average balance

 

 

(107,931

)

 

 

(155,417

)

 

 

(137,251

)

 

 

(179,240

)

 

 

(209,506

)

Excess fed funds sold due to PPP-related borrowings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(8,152

)

Total average assets, adjusted

 

$

2,845,250

 

 

$

2,783,527

 

 

$

2,638,316

 

 

$

2,480,485

 

 

$

2,421,677

 

Net core earnings to average assets, as adjusted (annualized)

 

 

1.36

 

 

 

1.41

 

 

 

1.44

 

 

 

1.53

 

 

 

1.83

 

Total average equity

 

$

295,076

 

 

$

285,803

 

 

$

277,612

 

 

$

271,397

 

 

$

265,027

 

Net core earnings to average equity (annualized)

 

 

13.08

 

 

 

13.74

 

 

 

13.72

 

 

 

14.00

 

 

 

16.68

 

NON-GAAP RECONCILING TABLES

Total Non-Performing Assets to Total Loans, Excluding PPP

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

2021

 

2020

(dollars in thousands)

 

September 30

 

June 30

 

March 31

 

December 31

 

September 30

Total loans(1)(2)

 

$

1,970,881

 

 

$

1,890,164

 

 

$

1,912,367

 

 

$

1,866,819

 

 

$

1,958,634

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PPP loans balance

 

 

(75,304

)

 

 

(127,390

)

 

 

(158,236

)

 

 

(139,808

)

 

 

(209,609

)

Total loans, excluding PPP(1)(2)

 

$

1,895,577

 

 

$

1,762,774

 

 

$

1,754,131

 

 

$

1,727,011

 

 

$

1,749,025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-performing assets

 

$

3,238

 

 

$

3,829

 

 

$

3,699

 

 

$

13,115

 

 

$

14,093

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing assets as a percentage of:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans(1)(2)

 

 

0.16

%

 

 

0.20

%

 

 

0.19

%

 

 

0.70

%

 

 

0.72

%

Total loans, excluding PPP(1)(2)

 

 

0.17

 

 

 

0.22

 

 

 

0.21

 

 

 

0.76

 

 

 

0.81

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Excludes outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $1.9 million, $5.1 million, $4.7 million, $5.5 million, and $9.1 million as of September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2021 and December 31, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

(2) Excludes deferred loan fees of $(2.0) million, $(2.3) million, $(2.6) million, $(1.5) million, and $(3.6) million as of September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2021 and December 31, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Total Interest-Earning Assets, Net of PPP Effects

 

 

For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021

 

For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021

(dollars in thousands)

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

 

Average
Yield/ Rate

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

 

Average
Yield/ Rate

Total interest-earning assets

 

$

2,780,081

 

 

$

25,235

 

 

 

3.60

%

 

$

2,720,103

 

 

$

77,032

 

 

 

3.79

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans

 

 

1,921,005

 

 

 

22,605

 

 

 

4.67

 

 

 

1,906,989

 

 

 

69,664

 

 

 

4.88

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PPP loan average balance and net fees(1)

 

 

(107,931

)

 

 

(1,005

)

 

 

3.69

 

 

 

(133,309

)

 

 

(6,265

)

 

 

6.28

 

Total loans, net of PPP effects

 

 

1,813,074

 

 

 

21,600

 

 

 

4.73

 

 

 

1,773,680

 

 

 

63,399

 

 

 

4.78

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total interest-earning assets, net of PPP effects

 

$

2,672,150

 

 

$

24,230

 

 

 

3.60

%

 

$

2,586,794

 

 

$

70,767

 

 

 

3.66

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Interest earned consists of interest income of $270,000 and $990,000, and net origination fees recognized in earnings of $661,000 and $5.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

NON-GAAP RECONCILING TABLES

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin, Net of PPP Effects

(dollars in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021

 

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021

 

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020

Net interest income

 

$

23,570

 

 

$

71,538

 

 

$

23,477

 

 

$

22,279

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PPP-related interest income

 

 

(270

)

 

 

(990

)

 

 

(385

)

 

 

(527

)

PPP-related net origination fees

 

 

(735

)

 

 

(5,275

)

 

 

(1,362

)

 

 

(549

)

PPP-related borrowings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

Net interest income, net of PPP effects

 

$

22,565

 

 

$

65,273

 

 

$

21,730

 

 

$

21,206

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total average interest-earning assets

 

$

2,780,081

 

 

$

2,720,103

 

 

$

2,769,054

 

 

$

2,481,453

 

Total average interest-earning assets, net of PPP effects

 

 

2,672,150

 

 

 

2,586,794

 

 

 

2,613,637

 

 

 

2,263,795

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin(1)

 

 

3.36

%

 

 

3.52

%

 

 

3.40

%

 

 

3.57

%

Net interest margin, net of PPP effects(2)

 

 

3.35

 

 

 

3.37

 

 

 

3.33

 

 

 

3.73

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

$

23,570

 

 

$

71,538

 

 

$

23,477

 

 

$

22,279

 

Interest income tax adjustments

 

 

278

 

 

 

798

 

 

 

269

 

 

 

233

 

Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent ("FTE")

 

$

23,848

 

 

$

72,336

 

 

$

23,746

 

 

$

22,512

 

Net interest income, FTE, net of PPP effects

 

 

22,843

 

 

 

66,071

 