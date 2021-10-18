CDW To Acquire Sirius Computer Solutions for $2.5 Billion

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) (“CDW” or “Company”) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (“Sirius”) from an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (“CD&R”) for $2.5 billion in cash, subject to customary closing adjustments. The transaction is expected to significantly accelerate CDW’s services and solutions capabilities and further enhance CDW’s ability to solve customers’ increasingly interconnected and complex technology challenges. The combined company would have had 2020 net sales of $20.5 billion1 and the acquisition is expected to deliver gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (NGOI) margin2, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share3 accretion.

Founded in 1980, Sirius is a leading provider of secure, mission-critical technology-based solutions for approximately 3,900 large and mid-sized customers. One of the largest IT solutions integrators in the United States, Sirius generated 2020 net sales of $2.04 billion1, leveraging its services-led approach, broad portfolio of hybrid infrastructure solutions, and the deep technical expertise of its 2,600 coworkers to support corporate and public customers and serve as a consultative solutions partner across the full ecosystem of leading and emerging vendors. Sirius’ services and solutions capabilities in key growth areas, including Hybrid Infrastructure, Security, Digital and Data Innovation, and Cloud and Managed Services, will enhance the breadth and depth of CDW’s services and solutions offerings.

“As customers require increasingly complex and critical digital transformation initiatives, Sirius’ broad portfolio of world-class technology-based solutions and services-led approach will immediately add to our capabilities to meet this demand,” said Christine A. Leahy, president and chief executive officer, CDW. “Combining our businesses will accelerate progress on our three-part growth strategy by augmenting our portfolio and enhancing our ability to deliver customer-centric outcomes across the full technology solutions stack and lifecycle. We look forward to welcoming the talented Sirius team and leveraging our common values and collective unparalleled expertise to deliver the best customer experience and create value for CDW shareholders.”