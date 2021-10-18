checkAd

CytoDyn Alerts Shareholders to Vote on Company’s Proxy Card Ahead of October 28th Annual Meeting

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, today announced that shareholders will receive proxy material beginning this week from the Company in connection with its upcoming 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on October 28, 2021 (the “Annual Meeting”).

The Company urges all shareholders to vote their shares immediately on the Company’s card upon receipt of the proxy material to ensure their votes count in time for the Annual Meeting. Shareholders should expect to be contacted by the Company’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali, to provide personalized assistance for voting.

As a reminder, the Delaware Court of Chancery found that CytoDyn’s Board of Directors properly rejected a nomination notice presented by the activist group. In light of the Court ruling on October 13th, the Company will disregard the group’s director nominations, and no proxies or votes in favor of its nominees will be recognized or tabulated at the 2021 Annual Meeting, absent judicial intervention requiring otherwise.

Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2021, are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

If you have any questions or require any assistance in voting your shares, please contact our proxy solicitor:

Morrow Sodali LLC
 Stockholders Call Toll Free: (800) 662-5200
Banks, Brokers, Trustees and Other Nominees Call Collect: (203) 658-9400
Email: cydy@info.morrowsodali.com

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn is a late-stage biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications using leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor. CCR5 plays a critical role in the ability of HIV to enter and infect healthy T-cells and appears to be implicated in tumor metastasis and immune-mediated illnesses, such as NASH.

CytoDyn successfully completed a Phase 3 pivotal trial using leronlimab combined with standard antiretroviral therapies in HIV-infected patients who were heavily treatment-experienced individuals with limited treatment options. CytoDyn is working diligently to resubmit its BLA for this HIV combination therapy since receiving a Refusal to File in July 2020. In July 2021, CytoDyn announced that it had submitted a dose justification report to the FDA, an integral step in the resubmission process for its BLA, which it expects to complete by the first quarter of calendar 2022. CytoDyn also completed a Phase 2b/3 investigative trial with leronlimab used as a once-weekly monotherapy for HIV-infected patients. CytoDyn plans to initiate a registration-directed study of leronlimab monotherapy indication. If successful, it could support a label expansion approval. Clinical results to date from two trials have shown that leronlimab can maintain a suppressed viral load in a sub-population of R5 HIV patients who chose to switch from their daily pills regimen to once-a-week subcutaneous dose of leronlimab. Several patients on leronlimab’s Phase 2b extension arm have remained virally suppressed for almost 7 years and many patients in our Phase 2b/3 investigative trial are passing two and some four years of monotherapy with suppressed viral load.

