Do Good Foods Selects TrackX to Improve Efficiency and Sustainability in the Food Industry

18.10.2021, 13:00   

DENVER, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrackX Holdings Inc. (TSX.V:TKX | OTC:TKXHF | FRANKFURT:3TH) (“TrackX” or the “Company”), a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise tracing, tracking and collaboration solutions, announced today that Do Good Foods, a national infrastructure solution for upcycling fresh food waste has successfully deployed the TrackX Keychain solution platform. TrackX is Do Good Foods’s end-to-end supply chain-related activity system of record and will serve as its customer reporting platform as it delivers environment, social and governance (“ESG”) benefits to its customers.

Do Good Foods is a pioneer in the deployment of a large-scale solution to reduce food waste from grocery and other foodservice customers by upcycling this food into livestock feed (after any human donations can occur). Their customers, which include some of the largest US grocery retailers, rely on Do Good Foods to help them meet their own sustainability and other ESG targets. To accomplish this mission, Do Good Foods needs full accounting and transparency, chain of custody, and environmental monitoring of all product moving through their production system.

“Over 40% of all food produced in the US goes to waste. Do Good Foods is addressing this huge issue with a circular supply chain solution that has the potential to both reduce its customers’ environmental footprint and provide incremental profits,” said Tim Harvie, CEO of TrackX. We’re excited to provide them with supply chain transparency and quality they require to fulfill their vision for customers and their consumers and to operate as effectively and efficiently as possible.”

Under the agreement, TrackX will provide Do Good Foods with their company-wide asset tracing and tracking infrastructure. The TrackX platform is currently operational at one Do Good Foods plant and is expected to be rolled out across an additional 9 manufacturing sites, servicing 2,000 US retail sites over the next few years. TrackX will install RFID readers and sensors in each site and its cloud-based Keychain platform will serve as Do Good Foods’s central reporting and analytics platform. Do Good Foods and its retail customers will use Keychain to monitor, report on and improve production in real time.

