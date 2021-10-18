checkAd

Dorel Home Continues to Grow with Strategic Capital Investments in North American Factories and Announces Key European Acquisition

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 13:00  |  10   |   |   

  • Factory investment will bolster North American production capacity in value-added products
  • New Danish-based ecommerce firm provides strong distribution network in Mainland Europe

MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) today announced both an extensive equipment investment at three of its Dorel Home North American factories as well as the purchase of Notio Living, an ecommerce home furnishings firm based in Holstebro, Denmark.

Factory Investments

The equipment improvements, to facilitate production flexibility, will be at the two ready-to assemble (RTA) furniture Ameriwood plants in Tiffin, Ohio and Cornwall, Ontario, as well as at Dorel Home Products (DHP) in Montreal, Quebec. The upgrades which total approximately US$10.0 million across Dorel Home’s North American manufacturing base will bring back some production from Asia, helping to offset the industry-wide supply chain issues and will better position the segment for growth with value added innovative new products.

“One of the key benefits of the production investment will be our ability to better serve our e-commerce partners with on-trend products made in North America. The additions at the Ameriwood facilities will drive efficiencies and greater volume of higher value product lines such as entertainment units, storage organization, fireplaces and wall beds, all of which are growing consumer categories,” said Dorel Home CEO, Norman Braunstein.

Dorel Home has long been a major player in the mattress business, known for its lines of futon and baby crib mattresses as well as its award-winning Signature Sleep imported mattresses. The new machinery at the DHP facility in Montreal will permit the expansion into coiled spring mattresses, previously imported from Asia. The new machinery at all facilities should be up and running by the first quarter of 2022.

“We are constantly investing and innovating in our Dorel Home business, which has consistently performed well over the years,” commented Dorel President & CEO, Martin Schwartz. “Given the continuing industry-wide supply chain issues, it was necessary to bring greater stability to our supply chain by upgrading our factories. Once resources are fully ramped up early next year, Dorel Home will be able to increase its production of locally produced higher-margin value added items.”
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dorel Home Continues to Grow with Strategic Capital Investments in North American Factories and Announces Key European Acquisition Factory investment will bolster North American production capacity in value-added products New Danish-based ecommerce firm provides strong distribution network in Mainland Europe MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Dorel Industries …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Biogen Announces Topline Results from the Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension in ...
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Freedom Boat Club Accelerates Northeast Expansion; Acquires Connecticut Franchise Operation and ...
Ionada and Chart Industries sign MOU to collaborate on Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...