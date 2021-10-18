checkAd

Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Results of Cash Tender Offer For Any and All of its Outstanding 6.375% Notes due 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (the “Company”) today announced the results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of the outstanding notes listed below. The Tender Offer was made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase dated October 8, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”), which set forth the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer.

As of the previously announced expiration time of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 15, 2021 (the “Expiration Time”), according to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the information and tender agent for the Tender Offer, a total of $149,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes (defined below) had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offer. This amount includes $0 tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer to Purchase and notice of guaranteed delivery, dated October 8, 2021, which remains subject to the holders’ performance of the delivery requirements under such procedures. Withdrawal rights for the Notes expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 15, 2021. The table below sets forth the aggregate principal amount and percentage of the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn by the Expiration Time that will be accepted for purchase by the Company (the “Eligible Notes”).

Title of Security

 		CUSIP / ISIN Nos. Outstanding Principal Amount Principal Amount Tendered

6.375% Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”)
74348TAS1 / US74348TAS15
$81,389,000
$149,000

The consideration to be paid for the Eligible Notes is $1,077.50 for each $1,000 principal amount of Eligible Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Eligible Notes, if any, from the applicable last interest payment date up to, but not including, the settlement date, which date is expected to be October 20, 2021.

The Company has retained D.F. King & Co., Inc. to serve as the Information and Tender Agent for the Notes in the Tender Offer.

The Tender Offer is being made pursuant to the terms and conditions contained in the Offer to Purchase, a copy of which may be obtained from D.F. King & Co., Inc. at (212) 269-5550 (Banks and Brokers) or (866) 388-7452 (toll free), or via psec@dfking.com.

