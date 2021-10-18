Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Management Changes

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ) , a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the appointment of Edward (“Ed”) Kremer as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Mr. Kremer brings over 20 years of financial leadership experience across a wide variety of industries, including technology, fashion, manufacturing, wholesale distribution, licensing, and retail.

Mr. Kremer most recently served as Chief Operating and Restructuring Officer of Le Tote and Lord & Taylor, overseeing the organization’s M&A and restructuring efforts. Prior to his time at Le Tote and Lord & Taylor, he held a number of executive leadership and finance roles with both public and private equity backed leading consumer products companies, most notably Oakley , Oliver Peoples, Beats Electronics (Beats by Dr. Dre), Noon Home and 360fly.

In his new role, Mr. Kremer will report to Jushi’s CEO, Chairman and Founder Jim Cacioppo , and be responsible for overseeing the Company’s accounting and finance departments, while leading financial strategies and acting as a key business partner to the senior leadership team. Jushi will seek regulatory approval, as necessary, to effectuate Mr. Kremer’s role and responsibilities in the various jurisdictions where Jushi is, or will become, licensed as a cannabis operator.



“I am pleased to welcome Mr. Kremer to our leadership team,” said Mr. Cacioppo. “As we continue to position Jushi for the future, his passion for the cannabis industry, strong leadership, and extensive experience in driving financial and operational improvements is expected to have an immediate positive impact on our Company. I am confident Ed will be an excellent addition to our team as we continue to organically grow and strategically target inorganic opportunities.”

“I am thrilled to join the Jushi team at such a critical time of growth for the Company,” said Mr. Kremer. “As we continue to execute on Jushi’s vision, strategies and financial priorities, I look forward to partnering with the entire team to build on the Company’s strong momentum and bring added value to our shareholders and customers.”



Jushi also announced that Kimberly Bambach has stepped down from her role as CFO effective immediately. Ms. Bambach will remain with the Company in a support role through December 1, 2021, and as a consultant to the Company for an additional four months to ensure a continued smooth transition.