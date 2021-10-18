Akoustis Acquires Majority Ownership Position of RFM Integrated Device, Inc., a Fabless Supplier of Acoustic Wave RF Resonators and Filters

Opportunistically Acquiring an Acoustic Wave RF Resonator Filter Catalog Business, Complementing Akoustis’ Leading XBAW Products in 5G Mobile, 5G Network Infrastructure and Wi-Fi

RFMi Delivers New Strategic Sales Channels and Customers in Automotive, Medical, Networking and Industrial/IOT Markets

Combination Allows for the Integration and Development of Multi-Chip-Modules Spanning Multiple Markets Including 5G Mobile

Management to Host Conference Call with Q&A this Morning at 8:30 am ET

﻿Charlotte, N.C., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that it is acquiring a 51% majority ownership position of RFM Integrated Device, Inc. (“RFMi”), with the right to purchase the remaining 49% in 2022.