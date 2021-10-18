checkAd

Akoustis Acquires Majority Ownership Position of RFM Integrated Device, Inc., a Fabless Supplier of Acoustic Wave RF Resonators and Filters

  • Opportunistically Acquiring an Acoustic Wave RF Resonator Filter Catalog Business, Complementing Akoustis’ Leading XBAW Products in 5G Mobile, 5G Network Infrastructure and Wi-Fi
  • RFMi Delivers New Strategic Sales Channels and Customers in Automotive, Medical, Networking and Industrial/IOT Markets
  • Combination Allows for the Integration and Development of Multi-Chip-Modules Spanning Multiple Markets Including 5G Mobile
  • Management to Host Conference Call with Q&A this Morning at 8:30 am ET

﻿Charlotte, N.C., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that it is acquiring a 51% majority ownership position of RFM Integrated Device, Inc. (“RFMi”), with the right to purchase the remaining 49% in 2022.

Akoustis will host an investor call to provide a business update and outlook, followed by a Q & A session this morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call-in numbers are 877-407-3982 (domestic) or +01 201-493-6780 (international). The conference call will be webcast live on the Company’s website and will be available for playback at the following URL: https://ir.akoustis.com/ir-calendar.

In terms of rationale for this opportunistic acquisition, RFMi offers Akoustis:

  1. a comprehensive SAW resonator & RF filter, crystal (Xtal) resonator & oscillator and ceramic catalog product portfolio which complements Akoustis XBAW RF products
  2. new, synergistic sales channels and numerous market-leading customers providing significant cross-selling opportunities for Akoustis XBAW
  3. access to new strategic markets including Automotive/ADAS, medical monitoring and implant, energy and smart home, satellite communications and industrial/IoT
  4. access to new wafer-level-package (WLP) products that are currently manufactured in factories certified to stringent automotive IATF16949 standards
  5. the ability to develop multi-chip-modules incorporating multiple technologies for each of the end markets including 4G/5G mobile
  6. access to complementary SAW resonator, Xtal resonator & oscillator products to enhance Akoustis’ XBAW RF timing product portfolio announced last week
  7. a low-capex, fabless product business with synergistic supply chain operations along with a proven technical, marketing and engineering team, and
  8. a bolt-on RF filter business which is immediately accretive to Akoustis financials from a cash flow perspective.

Jeff Shealy, founder and CEO of Akoustis, stated, “I am pleased to welcome the RFMi team to the Akoustis family, and look forward to adding several new end markets to our sales channel and broadening our XBAW funnel with significant cross-selling opportunities.” Mr. Shealy continued, “RFMi’s products complement our patented XBAW platform and make it possible to accelerate the development of multi-chip-modules that span 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi and satellite technologies for multiple markets.”

