checkAd

BiomX Reports Topline Results of Phase 2 Cosmetic Acne Study

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 13:00  |  37   |   |   

12-Week Study of BX001 Meets Safety and Tolerability Endpoints

Statistically Significant Improvement from Baseline Observed in Appearance of Acne-prone Skin but No Meaningful Difference Demonstrated Relative to Vehicle

Subject Satisfaction Questionnaire Outcomes Indicate Preference for BX001 Over Vehicle on Key Parameters

BRANFORD, Conn. and NESS ZIONA, Israel, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage microbiome company advancing novel natural and engineered phage cocktails that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced results from its Phase 2 cosmetic clinical study assessing the potential of BX001 to improve the appearance of skin in acne prone subjects. BX001 was demonstrated to be safe and well-tolerated, with no treatment-related adverse events. A statistically significant improvement from baseline was observed in the appearance of acne-prone skin but no meaningful difference was demonstrated relative to vehicle.

“Today we report topline results from our vehicle controlled, Phase 2 cosmetic acne study,” said Jonathan Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of BiomX. “Compared to our prior Phase 1 trial, this study enrolled significantly more subjects and tested BX001 over a longer application period, so we were pleased to see that BX001 maintained an excellent safety and tolerability profile. However, we are disappointed that BX001 did not demonstrate a meaningful differentiation from vehicle on efficacy. We will further evaluate the data from this study before communicating potential next steps for the BX001 development program.”

“BiomX continues to maintain a diversified pipeline targeting different pathogenic bacteria addressing areas of high unmet need. For the months ahead, we continue to look forward to reporting additional clinical milestones, including data readouts in our cystic fibrosis, atopic dermatitis, and inflammatory bowel disease programs.”

The Phase 2 cosmetic clinical study in acne was a 12-week randomized, single center, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in 140 women with mild-to-moderate acne vulgaris. Subjects were randomized into two cohorts: BX001 or placebo (vehicle) in a 1:1 ratio with BX001 or placebo self-administered twice daily. The key endpoints evaluated the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of BX001.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BiomX Reports Topline Results of Phase 2 Cosmetic Acne Study 12-Week Study of BX001 Meets Safety and Tolerability Endpoints Statistically Significant Improvement from Baseline Observed in Appearance of Acne-prone Skin but No Meaningful Difference Demonstrated Relative to Vehicle Subject Satisfaction …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Biogen Announces Topline Results from the Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension in ...
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Freedom Boat Club Accelerates Northeast Expansion; Acquires Connecticut Franchise Operation and ...
Ionada and Chart Industries sign MOU to collaborate on Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...