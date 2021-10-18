Versus Systems Reaches 10 Million Fans Since July 1, Approaching 1 Million a Week in October

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) today announced that it has reached a significant milestone in fan engagement since the acquisition of Xcite Interactive in June. Versus has now surpassed 10 million viewers across all platforms since July 1, 2021 and is approaching 1 million viewers per week since the beginning of October.

In the last 100 days, Versus-enabled content has been viewed at over 500 events around the world, including in-venue at multiple stadiums, arenas, and live events. Dozens of NFL, NCAA, NHL, MLB, and MLS games have been powered by Versus fan engagement tools. Versus has also powered fan engagement for events such as live cricket matches in the UK, rodeos in the US, and baseball games in Japan. Moreover, Versus-enabled video game experiences can also be played on HP Omen and Pavilion desktop and laptop computers in the US, China, India, the UK, and Mexico.

With Versus, fans can enjoy all kinds of interactive games and in-venue experiences that enhance live events, whether on their mobile device or on the main-board displays of the greatest venues in the world.

“Our goal is to make everything we work with more fun. We believe that things like interactivity, earned rewards, and quality, contextual second-screen content can make even the best entertainment experiences better - whether it’s your favorite team, your favorite game or your favorite show. The kind of viewership numbers that we are seeing now, and the growth of our audience over the last few months, is very exciting – not just for the company, but for the future as we seek to add more teams, more leagues, and more venues – and also more brands and agencies that are hoping to reach these extremely engaged audiences all over the world,” said Matthew Pierce, founder and CEO of Versus Systems.

With the recent acquisition of Xcite Interactive and the growth from one industry-leading partner to over 60 teams and content partners worldwide, Versus has grown its user base significantly over the last 100 days. Versus has also grown its product offerings, from a historic focus on professional services like bespoke software development and industry-leading live event production, to now offering licensed software and advertising as the fastest-growing parts of its product and service lines. While Versus’ professional services continues to grow with new partnerships, the software licensing and subscriptions as well as the advertising revenue sharing will be a significant focus for the company going forward.