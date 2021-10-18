Skyharbour Signs Option Agreement with Black Shield Metals Corp to Option 75% of the Mann Lake Uranium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQB: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P) (“Skyharbour” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the “Option Agreement”) with Black Shield Metals Corp. (CSE: BDX) (“Black Shield”) which provides Black Shield an earn-in option to acquire up to a 75% interest (the “Option”) in the Mann Lake Uranium Project (“Mann Lake” or the “Property”) located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada.



Mann Lake Project Location Map:

https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/SYH_Mann_Lake_Tenure.jpg

Under the Option Agreement, Black Shield will contribute cash and exploration expenditure consideration totaling CAD $4,850,000 over a three-year period (“Project Consideration”). Of the Project Consideration, $850,000 will be in cash payments to Skyharbour and $4,000,000 will be in exploration expenditures on the project. Black Shield will also issue to Skyharbour the equivalent value of CAD $1,750,000 in shares of the company over the three-year earn-in period to complete the earn-in.

Skyharbour’s President and CEO, Jordan Trimble commented: “We are excited to have this Option Agreement signed as we continue to execute on our business model by adding value to our project base in the Athabasca Basin through strategic partnerships and prospect generation, as well as focused mineral exploration at our flagship Moore Uranium Project. We are looking forward to working with Black Shield and its management team as they advance the Mann Lake Project over the coming years. News will be forthcoming on exploration plans as we continue to see an upward momentum in the uranium market.”

Mann Lake Uranium Project Summary:

Skyharbour owns a 100% interest in the 3,473 hectare (8,582 acre) Mann Lake Uranium Project located in the eastern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. It is strategically located 25 km southwest of the McArthur River Mine, the largest high-grade uranium deposit in the world, and 15 km to the northeast of Cameco's Millennium uranium deposit. The Mann Lake project is also adjacent to the Mann Lake Joint Venture operated by Cameco (52.5%) with partners Denison Mines (30%) and Orano (17.5%).Denison Mines acquired International Enexco and its 30% interest in the project after a 2014 winter drill program discovered high-grade, basement-hosted uranium mineralization at this adjacent project.