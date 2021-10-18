checkAd

ION announces preliminary third quarter 2021 revenues of $44 - 45 million, an increase of ~125% sequentially, driven by 3D strategy

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced that the Company expects third quarter 2021 revenues to be in the range of $44 - 45 million, an increase of approximately 125% sequentially and 175% from the third quarter 2020. In addition, the Company expects to report a significant sequential improvement in third quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined later in this release) in the range of $21 - $22 million. At quarter end, the Company’s total liquidity improved to approximately $35 million, comprised of $24 million of cash (including net revolver borrowings of $19 million) and $11 million of remaining available borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility. Bolstered by the third, fully underwritten phase of the Company’s Mid North Sea High 3D multi-client program that launched in September, E&P Technology & Services’ backlog is estimated to be $12 million.

“Third quarter revenues increased significantly, consistent with our expectations of momentum building as the year progresses,” said Chris Usher, ION’s President and CEO. “While both segments of our business demonstrated stronger sales, the increase is primarily attributable to execution of our 3D strategy. Despite the challenging backdrop, we have been able to increase our multi-client market share by approximately 50% through a purposeful focus on new 3D assets. More than half of the revenue generated this quarter stemmed from 3D data sales, both from the two new acquisition campaigns in the North Sea as well as our immense, artfully remastered reimaging program offshore Brazil. We are accelerating efforts to secure large-scale multi-million-dollar maritime digitalization projects for port management, maritime monitoring, and energy logistics while deferring longer-wavelength defense and port security ambitions. Our team has also made good progress towards the $15-20 million annual cost savings target we announced in August, building on the over $40 million eliminated in 2020.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, represents net income (loss) before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and other non-recurring charges, such as severance expenses.   Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates.

