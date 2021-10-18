ESPERION Announces Plan for Transformative Long-Term Growth

–Significant operational expense reductions expected in FY 2021 & FY 2022; estimated annualized cash savings of at least $80 million–

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced its plan to align operational and expense structure to better enable future growth for its two first-in-class oral medicines, NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) and prioritize its investment in CLEAR Outcomes. The Company also issued updated expense guidance for fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2022 reflecting lower than previously estimated operating costs and pre-announced preliminary, unaudited U.S. net product revenue of $10.5 to $11.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“In-person access to health care providers has been negatively impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We are adapting to meet their needs in a more effective way that grows awareness of our products at the same time,” said Sheldon Koenig, president and CEO of Esperion. “Cardiovascular disease remains the number one cause of death in the world. ESPERION is fortunate to have two well-received first-in-class medicines approved and available, providing us the opportunity to become a leader in the cardiovascular market. Today’s decision will help to further grow NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET while conserving resources to support our critically important and differentiated CLEAR Outcomes trial, which we believe has the potential to dramatically increase adoption of our innovative cholesterol-lowering agents.”

After a systematic review of our organization and the challenges associated with launching NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has implemented changes to align the business with the realities of the current market environment. The Company will be reducing operational expense across the organization through a 40 percent corporate workforce reduction and through targeted program savings.

The Company will focus its commercialization efforts on an optimized blend of focused outreach including a streamlined sales force, directed to targeted cardiologists and primary care physicians, and a suite of digital initiatives designed to increase awareness and utilization of its medicines in appropriate patients. This flexible model will reduce expenses yet preserve our ability to deliver consistent growth leading up to the read-out of the Clear Outcomes trial and beyond.