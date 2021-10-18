checkAd

Cullinan Oncology Appoints Nadim Ahmed as Chief Executive Officer

Ahmed’s appointment brings broad development and operational leadership experience to Cullinan, reflecting the advancement of its pipeline and transition to a later-stage oncology company

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) (“Cullinan” or “the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted and immuno-oncology therapies, announced the appointment of Nadim Ahmed as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective today. Mr. Ahmed will also join the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Ahmed succeeds Owen Hughes, who resigned as CEO and as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Hughes will take on the role of Strategic Advisor to the company to support the transition.

“Owen has successfully built-out Cullinan’s organization and pipeline since its inception, while also leading the Company through multiple capital raises, including its IPO earlier this year,” said Anthony Rosenberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Cullinan. “Cullinan, via both internal discovery and external collaboration, has constructed a diverse portfolio of novel oncology programs that are advancing to later stages of development. Nadim brings to Cullinan a proven track record in oncology drug development and commercialization success. His experience at Celgene during a period of tremendous growth will be invaluable to Cullinan as we advance Pearl into later-stage clinical development, while also moving our first two immuno-oncology programs, MICA and Florentine, into clinical trials by year-end 2021. We will provide an update for Pearl in Q4 2021 as originally planned. On behalf of Cullinan, I want to welcome Nadim to Cullinan and thank Owen for his contributions. We look forward to him supporting the transition.”

“I am excited to be leading the incredibly talented team at Cullinan to advance our deep, multi-modality pipeline as we strive to bring important medicines to cancer patients,” said Mr. Ahmed. “With a world-class leadership team in place and a robust cash position, Cullinan is well-poised to execute on its evolution into a company with multiple clinical-stage novel oncology programs.”

Mr. Ahmed has more than twenty-five years of leadership experience in oncology across a range of development and commercialization roles, including recently at Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), where he served as President, Hematology and at Celgene Corporation (Celgene) where he served as President, Global Hematology & Oncology through its acquisition by BMS. As President, Hematology at BMS, Mr. Ahmed oversaw multiple product launches and participated as a member of the company’s Leadership Team. Prior to BMS, Mr. Ahmed served in leadership roles at Celgene across both development and commercialization functions. During this time at Celgene, he successfully launched multiple cancer medicines, including Pomalyst, Abraxane and several key indications for Revlimid. Mr. Ahmed has worked with various treatment modalities, including small molecules, biologics and cell therapy in hematology and solid tumors. Mr. Ahmed holds a Master of Science degree from Loughborough University, UK and a Bachelor of Science degree from University College London, UK.

