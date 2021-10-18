Antares Pharma Enters into Exclusive License Agreement With Lipocine for TLANDO in U.S.

TLANDO was granted tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) as a twice-daily oral formulation of testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy indicated for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone, or hypogonadism in adult males. In granting tentative approval, the FDA concluded that TLANDO met all required efficacy, quality and safety standards necessary for approval and will be eligible for final approval and marketing in the U.S. upon expiration of the exclusivity period previously granted to Clarus Therapeutics, Inc. for JATENZO on March 27, 2022.

Robert F. Apple, President and Chief Executive Officer of Antares Pharma, commented, “Testosterone replacement therapy is a large and growing market, and we believe the expansion of our proprietary portfolio with TLANDO enhances our growth opportunities. Upon expiration of the JATENZO exclusivity period and anticipated final FDA approval, we are excited to be able to complement our current offering of XYOSTED with an oral formulation of testosterone to physicians and patients. Leveraging strong physician relationships, our commercial organization will continue to expand to help build upon the success we have already achieved with XYOSTED. Overall, TLANDO broadens our offerings in the TRT market to those patients seeking an oral dosage option and we look forward to the opportunity to accelerate our market share gains and revenue growth in the testosterone market.”

“We believe physicians and patients prefer more than one therapy option and the addition of TLANDO highlights our commitment to the testosterone market. We expect to expand our commercial field organization and leverage our existing relationships with urologists, endocrinologists and primary care physicians in tandem with a strong clinical acumen of the testosterone market to support the anticipated U.S. launch of TLANDO. We believe our future growth will be supported by a larger commercial portfolio including TLANDO, XYOSTED and NOCDURNA,” added Joseph Renda, Senior Vice President, Commercial of Antares Pharma.