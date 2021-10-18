checkAd

AAON Releases 2020 Sustainability ESG Report

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON), a leader in innovation and the production of premium-quality, high-performance, energy-efficient HVAC products for nonresidential buildings, released its 2020 Sustainability ESG Report. In the report, the company highlights sustainability practices, achievements, as well as long-term targets. Highlights for the year 2020 include:

  • Led the industry in offering of virus mitigating equipment and solutions.
  • Expedited equipment for emergency pandemic-related temporary hospitals.
  • Invested 3.4% of sales in research and development, to help maintain its leadership in high-performance, energy efficient HVAC equipment (the peer group invested an average of 1.8% of sales in R&D).
  • Decreased the company’s energy intensity and water consumption by 4% and 2.7%, respectively.
  • Recycled 19% more metals and diverted 16% more waste to a waste-to-energy facility.
  • Set environmental long-term targets, including a goal of 80% of equipment sales made up of non-fossil fuel consuming units by 2030.
  • Improved workplace health and safety, achieving a 30% decrease in Total Recordable Incident Rate.
  • Continued to work on advancing a workplace culture of inclusion and diversity.

“I am extremely proud of how our company performed in 2020, a truly unprecedented year with many challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gary Fields, President and CEO. “I am most proud of how we adapted quickly to help communities by providing virus mitigating HVAC solutions as well as equipment for temporary hospitals, all while managing a safe manufacturing environment to help protect our employees. In the midst of all the challenges, we continued to advance our leadership in sustainability. We invested aggressively in R&D to help advance our industry-leading position as the manufacturer of the most energy efficient packaged rooftop units in North America. We also continue to focus on other products and technologies such as heat pumps to help our customers reduce carbon emissions.   In addition, we took measures to help reduce our own carbon footprint. Finally, we continue to strive for gender parity and a diverse workforce reflective of our communities.”

2020 Sustainability ESG Report PDF

For previous Sustainability reports, please visit: AAON.com/Sustainability

About AAON
AAON is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, condensing units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

Contact:
Joseph Mondillo
Director of Investor Relations
Phone: 617-877-6346
Email: Investor1@AAON.com





