checkAd

XPO Logistics Opens State-of-the-Art Hub in Chicago Area to Serve Growing Demand from Less-Than-Truckload Customers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

Ribbon-cutting launches 150,000-square-foot LTL facility

GREENWICH, Conn. , Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation services, opened a state-of-the-art less-than-truckload (LTL) service center yesterday in Chicago Heights with a ribbon-cutting attended by state and local dignitaries. The 150,000-square-foot site includes 264 dock doors to accommodate high volumes and ongoing growth.

Mario Harik, acting president, less-than-truckload, XPO Logistics, said, “We’re delighted to celebrate the completion of our Chicago Heights service center, following eight months of new construction. This strategic hub will have a positive impact on customer service throughout our LTL network, as well as the Illinois economy.”

Highlights of the new facility include:

  • A jobs base of over 200 employees at the site, including professional drivers, dockworkers, shop technicians, supervisors and customer sales representatives.
  • A comprehensive commitment to employee satisfaction, including competitive pay and healthcare, progressive pregnancy care, short- and long-term disability coverage, retirement savings, tuition reimbursement, free mental health counseling, technological support and more.
  • Safety-focused operations that reflect XPO’s company culture — six drivers based at the site have driven more than two million miles accident-free, and an additional 19 drivers have driven more than one million miles accident-free.
  • High customer service standards and a drive for continuous improvement, with an inclusive workplace that encourages employees to contribute suggestions.

XPO is a top-three provider of LTL services in North America, with 291 total service centers, including 14 in Illinois. The company uses its proprietary technology to optimize routing, load-building and productivity, supporting more than 12,000 professional XPO drivers in moving over 18 billion pounds of freight per year.

More information about XPO’s lines of business can be found in the Services section of xpo.com.

About XPO Logistics 
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL). XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The company’s global network serves 50,000 shippers with 744 locations and approximately 40,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube

Media Contact
 XPO Logistics, Inc.
Joe Checkler
+1-203-423-2098
joe.checkler@xpo.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XPO Logistics Opens State-of-the-Art Hub in Chicago Area to Serve Growing Demand from Less-Than-Truckload Customers Ribbon-cutting launches 150,000-square-foot LTL facilityGREENWICH, Conn. , Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation services, opened a state-of-the-art less-than-truckload (LTL) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Biogen Announces Topline Results from the Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension in ...
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Freedom Boat Club Accelerates Northeast Expansion; Acquires Connecticut Franchise Operation and ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...