checkAd

BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Expansion of Phase 2 Trial of BXCL701 in De Novo and Treatment-Emergent Small-Cell Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 13:00  |  29   |   |   

Initial findings from Phase 1b/2 trial of BXCL701 in combination with KEYTRUDA met efficacy threshold to support expansion of existing cohort of de novo and treatment-emergent Small-Cell Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer (SCNC)

High unmet medical need with no FDA approved therapies for patients presenting with SCNC

Data from the trial, including the expansion cohort, anticipated by Q1 2022

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop potentially transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that it has expanded its ongoing Phase 1b/2 trial of BXCL701, the Company's investigational, orally administered innate immune activator, in heavily pre-treated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients with either de novo or treatment-emergent small-cell neuroendocrine carcinoma (SCNC). The Company’s decision to advance BXCL701 into the second stage of the Phase 2a efficacy portion of the study follows the achievement of the protocol-specified efficacy threshold for cohort expansion, meaning observation of three composite responses.

“There is currently no standard of care for mCRPC patients presenting with the SCNC phenotype,” said Vincent J. O’Neill, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of BioXcel. “SCNC is a particularly rare and difficult to treat variation of mCRPC. The decision to expand the SCNC cohort builds upon positive interim safety and efficacy data from the adenocarcinoma cohort presented last month at ESMO and moves us into the next stage of the evaluation lifecycle. With three composite responses observed among ten evaluable patients, and what we believe is a manageable side effect profile, we continue to be encouraged by BCXL701’s potential to generate an immune response in ‘cold’ tumor types. We intend to continue recruitment of additional patients for our SCNC cohort, and we look forward to the further evaluation of BXCL701 in this mCRPC patient population, as well as in our adenocarcinoma cohort, which also continues enrollment.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Expansion of Phase 2 Trial of BXCL701 in De Novo and Treatment-Emergent Small-Cell Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Initial findings from Phase 1b/2 trial of BXCL701 in combination with KEYTRUDA met efficacy threshold to support expansion of existing cohort of de novo and treatment-emergent Small-Cell Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer (SCNC) High unmet medical need …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Biogen Announces Topline Results from the Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension in ...
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Freedom Boat Club Accelerates Northeast Expansion; Acquires Connecticut Franchise Operation and ...
Ionada and Chart Industries sign MOU to collaborate on Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...