ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces KOL Event Series to Discuss Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Landscape and ASLAN004

- Management to host the first in a series of KOL webinars beginning Monday, October 25, 2021, at 10:00am ET

- First patient in global, 300-patient Phase 2b study of ASLAN004 on track for enrolment in 4Q 2021



MENLO PARK, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced it will host the first in a series of Key Opinion Leader (KOL) events on the emerging atopic dermatitis treatment landscape, and a review of the recently announced, positive topline data from its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 8-week, multiple-ascending-dose (MAD) Phase 1 study of ASLAN004 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). ASLAN004 is a potential first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor that has the potential for a differentiated profile in terms of convenience, safety and efficacy.

Dr Jonathan Silverberg, MD PhD MPH, will be the first to speak at the series on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 10:00am ET. ASLAN’s A4 Series: Aspects of Atopic Dermatitis and ASLAN004 will feature additional thought leaders in the subsequent months to discuss the evolving atopic dermatitis landscape.



About the featured KOL



Jonathan Silverberg, MD PhD MPH is an Associate Professor of Dermatology at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, DC where he is the Director of Clinical Research and Contact Dermatitis.

Dr Silverberg is an inflammatory skin disease expert, with interests in atopic and contact dermatitis. He has extensive experience in the advanced management of atopic dermatitis, hand eczema, chronic itch, psoriasis, hidradenitis, and other chronic inflammatory skin disorders. He is also a national expert in allergy patch testing, phototesting and photo patchtesting.

Dr Silverberg completed his undergraduate and medical school training as part of the highly selective dual BA/MD program at State University of New York Downstate Medical Center, in Brooklyn, as well as his doctorate in neuroimmunology and Master of Public Health degree. He completed his residency training in dermatology at St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital Center and Beth Israel Medical Centers in New York, NY and served as Chief Resident during his final year.