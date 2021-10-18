Calibre Mining Appoints Tom Gallo as Senior Vice President, Growth

Darren Hall, President & Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: “I am very pleased to welcome Tom Gallo to the Calibre executive team as SVP – Growth. Tom’s strong capital markets and technical background as a lead precious metal research analyst at Canaccord Genuity is a skillset that will be a valuable addition to our leadership team as we accelerate our growth strategies. Considering our ‘hub-and-spoke’ execution, 50% surplus capacity at our Libertad mill, significant exploration growth potential, strong treasury and no debt, Tom is a great addition to the team. Together we will continue to grow the business, via accretive acquisitions, into a multi-asset, multi-jurisdictional quality mid-tier gold producer.”

Mr. Gallo, SVP Growth stated: "When I was presented with an opportunity to join Calibre Mining at such a pivotal time, I was excited. In my view, the Company presents investors with a unique combination of strong fundamental value and dynamic growth potential. Management's operating track record coupled with latent installed milling capacity and under explored ground in prolific gold camps give this group a great foundation on which to grow. As an analyst, Calibre was a Top Pick for these reasons, and I look forward to working with the team in delivering value to shareholders."

Most recently Mr. Gallo was Vice President Equity Research at Canaccord Genuity where he covered high quality mining companies in the precious metal sector. In 2020 Mr. Gallo was ranked in the top five Canadian equity analysts by TipRanks Market Research where, on average, his analyst recommendations returned 24.4% over the year and a success rate of 74.6%. Prior to becoming a top ranked mining analyst, Tom worked with St. Andrews Goldfields, now Kirkland Lake Gold, where he held various roles in the geology group focusing on near mine exploration, resource estimation and production primarily at the Holt/Holloway mines. Mr. Gallo holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Western Ontario.