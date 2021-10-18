checkAd

Calibre Mining Appoints Tom Gallo as Senior Vice President, Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 13:00  |  33   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the "Company" or "Calibre") is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Gallo as Senior Vice President, Growth effective immediately. 

Darren Hall, President & Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: “I am very pleased to welcome Tom Gallo to the Calibre executive team as SVP – Growth.  Tom’s strong capital markets and technical background as a lead precious metal research analyst at Canaccord Genuity is a skillset that will be a valuable addition to our leadership team as we accelerate our growth strategies.  Considering our ‘hub-and-spoke’ execution, 50% surplus capacity at our Libertad mill, significant exploration growth potential, strong treasury and no debt, Tom is a great addition to the team. Together we will continue to grow the business, via accretive acquisitions, into a multi-asset, multi-jurisdictional quality mid-tier gold producer.”

Mr. Gallo, SVP Growth stated: "When I was presented with an opportunity to join Calibre Mining at such a pivotal time, I was excited. In my view, the Company presents investors with a unique combination of strong fundamental value and dynamic growth potential. Management's operating track record coupled with latent installed milling capacity and under explored ground in prolific gold camps give this group a great foundation on which to grow. As an analyst, Calibre was a Top Pick for these reasons, and I look forward to working with the team in delivering value to shareholders."

Most recently Mr. Gallo was Vice President Equity Research at Canaccord Genuity where he covered high quality mining companies in the precious metal sector.  In 2020 Mr. Gallo was ranked in the top five Canadian equity analysts by TipRanks Market Research where, on average, his analyst recommendations returned 24.4% over the year and a success rate of 74.6%.  Prior to becoming a top ranked mining analyst, Tom worked with St. Andrews Goldfields, now Kirkland Lake Gold, where he held various roles in the geology group focusing on near mine exploration, resource estimation and production primarily at the Holt/Holloway mines. Mr. Gallo holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Western Ontario.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Calibre Mining Appoints Tom Gallo as Senior Vice President, Growth VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the "Company" or "Calibre") is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Gallo as Senior Vice President, Growth effective …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Biogen Announces Topline Results from the Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension in ...
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Freedom Boat Club Accelerates Northeast Expansion; Acquires Connecticut Franchise Operation and ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...