Teleste's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021   

TELESTE CORPORATION   STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE   18.10.2021 at 14:00 EEST

TELESTE'S FINANCIAL REPORTING AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2022

During the year 2022, Teleste Corporation will publish financial information as follows:

 10 February, 2022  Financial Statements Bulletin for 2021
 5 May, 2022  Interim report for January-March 2022
 11 August, 2022  Half year financial report for January-June 2022
 3 November, 2022  Interim report for January-September 2022


The Annual Report for 2021 will be published at www.teleste.com during week 11/2022.

Teleste Corporation's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday, 6 April 2022 in Helsinki. Teleste's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

TELESTE CORPORATION

Jukka Rinnevaara
CEO


About Teleste 
Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2020, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 145 million and it had 858 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.  





Disclaimer

