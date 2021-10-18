checkAd

Gilat Expands 4G Network with Tier-1 Mobile Operator in North America

Expansion includes solutions for disaster recovery and ongoing operational business needs

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today expansion of the 4G network of a Tier-1 Mobile Network Operator (MNO) in North America for disaster recovery and ongoing operational business needs.

The satellite-based solutions for disaster recovery are widely needed to mitigate the breakdown of terrestrial infrastructure and restore 4G connectivity. The Tier-1 MNO successfully deployed these solutions during the recent weather and climate disastrous events including hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes and floods. In addition, Gilat provides solutions for managed satellite capacity and deployment services.

"With the increased natural disasters worldwide, Gilat developed multiple solutions for disaster recovery that provide communication for emergency response at times when it is needed most," said Michal Aharonov, Chief Commercial Officer at Gilat. "Gilat is proud to support Mobile Network Operators in the US and worldwide in their mission to deal with critical situations when they happen, as well as to provide them with an assortment of additional services."

About Gilat
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks associated with the outbreak and global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

