checkAd

Myriad Genetics Names Pamela Wong as Chief Legal Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 13:05  |  42   |   |   

New legal leader brings healthcare expertise from Quest Diagnostics and experience at major global law firms

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced the appointment of Pamela Wong as its new Chief Legal Officer. In her role, she is responsible for leading the company’s legal function, including support and counsel for all legal affairs, intellectual property, patent protection, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, regulatory and quality assurance, compliance, and government affairs.

As a legal executive and business leader with deep healthcare and legal expertise, Wong brings more than twenty years of experience spanning global IP portfolio development, management and enforcement, risk mitigation and negotiating complex commercial licensing agreements. She will report directly to Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO of Myriad Genetics.

Prior to joining Myriad Genetics, Wong spent 14 years with Quest Diagnostics, most recently as its Assistant General Counsel. Prior to Quest, she worked eight years at Baker-McKenzie where she was an intellectual property partner, and at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP.

“Pamela is an accomplished legal leader with wide-ranging and relevant expertise deeply rooted in the healthcare industry. She brings a proven ability to effectively manage complex legal and business issues,” said Diaz. “As we continue our transformation and growth plan, she will play an instrumental role in steering our legal strategy with integrity, operational excellence and legal pragmatism. We are fortunate to have a talented legal professional of her caliber as the latest addition to the Myriad Genetics executive team.”

Wong holds a B.S. degree from the University of California-Berkeley, a Ph.D. from Florida State University-Tallahassee and a J.D. from the University of San Diego.

About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and wellbeing for all, empowering individuals with vital genetic insights and enabling healthcare providers to better detect, treat and prevent disease. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that determine the risk of developing disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where critical genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BART, BRACAnalysis, Colaris, Colaris AP, myRisk, Myriad myRisk, myRisk Hereditary Cancer, myChoice, myPlan, BRACAnalysis CDx, Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, myChoice CDx, EndoPredict, Prequel, Foresight, GeneSight, riskScore and Prolaris are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries.

Media Contact: Investor Contact:
Megan Manzari Nathan Smith
(801) 505-5027 (801) 505-5067
Megan.Manzari@myriad.com Nathan.Smith@myriad.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Myriad Genetics Names Pamela Wong as Chief Legal Officer New legal leader brings healthcare expertise from Quest Diagnostics and experience at major global law firmsSALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Biogen Announces Topline Results from the Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension in ...
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Freedom Boat Club Accelerates Northeast Expansion; Acquires Connecticut Franchise Operation and ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...