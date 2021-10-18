Greenwave Technology Solutions Issues Chairman’s Letter

I’m excited to share that over the coming months, Greenwave expects to rapidly expand its footprint of locations and increase its metal recycling volume, which we believe will result in significant revenue growth. This week, we are opening our 11th metal recycling facility in Virginia Beach, the largest city in Virginia with a population of 450,000 people, where it is one of only two licensed scrap yards. With an optimal location near significant industrial and construction activity, directly on a major thoroughfare, we believe our Virginia Beach facility will likely be one of our busiest locations both in terms of volume of metals processed and revenue generated.

Since the closing of the Empire merger two weeks ago, we’ve had discussions with owners of scrap yards both in our immediate region and along the eastern seaboard of the United States. Many recognize the industry is ripe for a roll-up as it would likely result in a significant margin expansion while we enter into a commodities supercycle, according to Goldman Sachs. We believe it is only a matter of time before there’s a roll-up of independent, profitable metal recycling facilities and as a public company with 31,000 shareholders, Greenwave is in a position to move quickly and aggressively.

Greenwave’s team has been working tirelessly to move all our operations onto a cloud-based ERP system while at the same time, establishing the systems and controls that will facilitate Empire’s continued growth. We have also re-purposed MassRoots’ legacy technology to communicate directly with our customers and display metal prices at all of our yards online, which has already increased our business from existing customers. I would like to thank all our team members for their dedication, long days, and hard-work through the process of going public, I believe it’s going to be a life-changing experience for all of us.

Empire is in the final stages of preparing its formal application to uplist to the NASDAQ or NYSE, as we believe a listing on a national exchange would result in a significant increase in visibility, liquidity, and institutional interest for our stock. We have had discussions with many potential board members, all experts in their respective fields, and we expect to begin expanding our board in the coming weeks with seasoned, respected leaders who will help take our company to the next level.