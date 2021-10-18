checkAd

MT Højgaard Holding A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 11 October to 15 October 2021:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 2,800 176.42 493,971
11. oktober 2021
12. oktober 2021
13. oktober 2021
14. oktober 2021
15. oktober 2021 		600
700
500
500
600 		167.44
167.87
181.18
195.76
204.33 		100,464
117,509
90,590
97,880
122,598
Accumulated under the programme  

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 11 October to 15 October 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 80,700 treasury shares, corresponding to 1,036% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments





