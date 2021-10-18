Skills Trade Council to Utilize Union Strategies' 'YOUnified' Platform to Replace Their Current Application

DLT Resolution's Union Strategies continues to attract locals and members nationwideLAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC PINK:DLTI) is pleased to announce its, Union Strategies division has secured Canada's Skills …

Union Strategies Inc. has been in talks with a local Skilled Trades Council which has decided to stop using their existing platforms, and switch over to YOUnified. The driving force was to achieve better communications with their members, from being able to send out important documents within minutes, to setting up last minute ratification votes. YOUnified will become their one stop shop to running the business of the council.

YOUnified will benefit this particular client as they can push to notify members properly as important updates come in. Everything will be hosted on the YOUnified platform!

What is YOUnified?

YOUnified combines the many required services to run the business of a union into one unified platform. YOUnified's goal is to assist in increasing member engagement, decrease the local's expenses, and save everyone time. With this app, Unions will have everything they require to connect with their members, as well as maintain the local's needs.

Union Strategies made every effort to make this app as adaptable and simple as possible for every age demographic. Members will be blown away on how easy and effective this platform will be for them.

YOUnified allows the union to push notify members of any, and every, important update with just a simple click of a button. You can notify members of an important meeting, election, or reminders of significant dates. In short, this app is truly made for everyone - from the Executive to the members. Some of the basic features include the following:

Call Drops

Email Blast

Text Blasts

Mailing Labels

Voting

Conference Center

Accounting

Virtual Meetings

Cloud Networking

Push notifications

IT Support

Social media

Graphics

YOUnified holds different features for different viewers. An example being, an Executive member will have access to perform call drops, text blasts, email blasts, and everything in between, whereas a member will be able to receive these important updates, connect with their Executive Board, purchase "swag" and much more!