checkAd

The 2021 Global Travel Agents Conference invites the world to visit Hubei

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 13:27  |  25   |   |   

WUHAN, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group, a leading online travel service provider, organised the 2021 Global Travel Agents Conference hosted by the Hubei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism in Wuhan, China. At the conference, representatives from 15 global travel businesses signed strategic cooperation agreements to expand and facilitate the promotion of Hubei Province.

The 2021 Global Travel Agents Conference aims to promote the high-quality development of Hubei as a culture and tourism hub, and focus on building a cooperation platform for domestic and international tourism enterprises through expert exchanges and business negotiations. Hosted by the Hubei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and organised by Trip.com Group, the theme was "Let the World See Hubei - Let Hubei Go Global". More than 300 representatives from world-renowned travel agents, business leaders, and academics attended the conference. The conference facilitated communication and exchange among industry players and strengthened cooperation in the tourism industry. Representatives from across the travel industry shared their ideas to position Hubei as a high-quality tourism destination, and how to transition the destination into a world-class tourism destination. 

Trip.com Group released an action plan and launched the "Trip.com Group Research Institute: Yangtze River Centre" to actively position Hubei as a world-class tourism destination. The centre will focus on marketing platform innovation, tourism projects, industry innovation research, and in-depth cooperation with key enterprises to attract domestic and international customers to Hubei province. The centre will boost the quality development of the cultural tourism industry and enhance the position of Hubei attracting domestic and international customers.

Trip.com Group will use its platform resources to increase the promotion of Hubei's cultural tourism products and promote the destination through their partner flagship store Star Hub. A platform that transforms partners' roles from suppliers to marketers and operators, with a common goal of providing more travelling opportunities to the app users through content, user engagement and products unique to the business needs. Trip.com platform will play a leading role in positioning the destination through multilingual tourism products, and enhance exposure via livestream promotions to increase coverage to international travellers. 

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The 2021 Global Travel Agents Conference invites the world to visit Hubei WUHAN, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trip.com Group, a leading online travel service provider, organised the 2021 Global Travel Agents Conference hosted by the Hubei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism in Wuhan, China. At the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Citizenship by Investment is the Backbone of Dominica's Housing Revolution
Brent Council Collaborates with Infosys to Provide its Residents with Free Digital Training ...
AliExpress Unveils Innovative Logistics Solutions ahead of 11.11 Global Shopping Festival to ...
Global Energy Ministers, International Organisation Leaders, and Industry Captains Headline the ...
Xinhua Silk Road: World Digital Economy Conference helps boost digital revolution in E China's Zhejiang Province
2021 Hengshui Lake Marathon & National Marathon Championships (Hengshui Station) kicks off
NICE Recommends Dupixent ∇ (dupilumab) for the Treatment of Severe Asthma[1]
The Leela Palaces, Hotels, and Resorts Announces the Opening of the Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru, ...
Rishabh Pant Starts his NFT Journey with Rario
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Boehringer Ingelheim, and LEO Pharma to Keynote Veeva Commercial & ...
Titel
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis: Aviation's race towards reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
French Tech Innovation: IN Groupe and Datakalab Make Border Crossings Smarter and More Secure
EU to host Global Conversation about Women and Career Progression on 22 October at the Expo
Traders News Source: A Look Ahead at the Changing Landscape of Crypto Currencies as Regulators Try to Pull on the Reins
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education
The Tao of Chinese Calligraphy is the Way to the Whole World
DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year ...
Award-Winning VFX House Expands Leadership Team, Naming Industry Vet Patrick Davenport as Ghost VFX ...
Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI