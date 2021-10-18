checkAd

Albertsons Companies Increases Quarterly Dividend by 20 Percent

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a 20% increase in the quarterly dividend on its common stock, from $0.10 per share to $0.12 per share. At the new rate, the dividend on an annualized basis will be $0.48 per share compared to the previous rate of $0.40 per share.

The next quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock will be paid on November 12, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 29, 2021.

“The ongoing strength of our performance and free cash flow generation give us the confidence to increase our quarterly dividend, even as we ramp up investments in our business and support our digital transformation,” said Vivek Sankaran, CEO. “We remain committed to a balanced approach to capital allocation, which includes investments to drive future growth, continued deleveraging of the balance sheet, and returning cash to shareholders.”

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale. Albertsons Companies operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with more than 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, perspectives and projected financial performance, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For a description of these factors, please review the “Risk Factors” section or other sections in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC including the most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and risk factors. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our view only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

