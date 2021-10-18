checkAd

Michael Toscano, Former President and CEO of the Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (“AUVSI”), joins American Robotics as Senior Advisor

Autor: Accesswire
18.10.2021, 13:30  |  34   |   |   

NANTUCKET, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), a leading provider of private wireless data and drone solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, …

NANTUCKET, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), a leading provider of private wireless data and drone solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"), announced today that Michael Toscano has joined American Robotics as a Senior Advisor, focusing on strategy and supporting business development activities for AR.

Mr. Toscano brings a unique set of skills and experience to American Robotics. He has held prominent leadership roles in government and unmanned systems markets, which include his over five-year tenure as President and CEO of the Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International ("AUVSI"), the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of unmanned systems and robotics. Prior to joining AUVSI, Mr. Toscano was the Program Manager for Research and Development for Nuclear Security in the Office of the Deputy Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Nuclear Matters. He led the physical security equipment Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E) program that supports the protection of tactical, fixed, and nuclear weapons systems, as well as Department of Defense (DoD) personnel and facilities. Since January 2015, Mr. Toscano has served as a strategic advisor for a wide variety of clients engaged in the Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) community, including NASA, FAA, the State of New York and other private companies.

"We are thrilled to have Michael join American Robotics at such an important time in our growth," said Reese Mozer, CEO of American Robotics. "Michael brings a wealth of experience and important relationships in the UAS community. His leadership and network, combined with his unique understanding of the value of AR's Scout platform in the marketplace, will help us expand within government and defense markets."

"American Robotics has built a ground-breaking UAS technology platform and is poised to drive adoption across the large, targeted end markets," said Mr. Toscano. "I look forward to working with the entire AR and Ondas teams in helping to bring this important technology to government and military markets," continued Mr. Toscano.

Mr. Toscano joins American Robotics at a critical juncture as the company looks to leverage its first-mover advantage and important FAA approvals. "The addition of Michael to the leadership team at American Robotics is another marker of the value AR is bringing to the market," said Eric Brock, CEO of Ondas Holdings. "We look forward to working closely with Michael to broaden adoption of our Scout System and as we continue to build the ecosystem around our technology platforms," continued Mr. Brock.

Seite 1 von 3


Ondas Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Michael Toscano, Former President and CEO of the Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (“AUVSI”), joins American Robotics as Senior Advisor NANTUCKET, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), a leading provider of private wireless data and drone solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Commerce Resources Corp. Announces Participation in Eco-Friendly Flotation Collector Research
Pampa Metals Identifies Intense Porphyry-Related Quartz-Vein Stockwork at Surface at Its Block 4 ...
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Lease of New York Mink Building Custom Laboratory
Northern Superior Resources Announces A C$3.0 Million Dollar Non-brokered Private Placement
dievini Explains Reasons for Changes in Shareholdings In CureVac Due To Legal Restructuring and ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $3.6 Million for the Third Quarter of 2021
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Vanadium One Iron Corp Commences Trading As Voyager Metals Inc.
Skills Trade Council to Utilize Union Strategies' 'YOUnified' Platform to Replace Their Current ...
Titel
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
TransCold Distribution, a Unilever Master Distributor, Adds KOMO Plant Based Foods to Its ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.10.21Ondas Holdings Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Dynam.AI
Accesswire | Analysen
22.09.21Ondas Networks to Present at Annual Railway System Supplier Show
Accesswire | Analysen