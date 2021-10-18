Michael Toscano, Former President and CEO of the Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (“AUVSI”), joins American Robotics as Senior Advisor

NANTUCKET, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), a leading provider of private wireless data and drone solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, …

NANTUCKET, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), a leading provider of private wireless data and drone solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"), announced today that Michael Toscano has joined American Robotics as a Senior Advisor, focusing on strategy and supporting business development activities for AR.

Mr. Toscano brings a unique set of skills and experience to American Robotics. He has held prominent leadership roles in government and unmanned systems markets, which include his over five-year tenure as President and CEO of the Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International ("AUVSI"), the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of unmanned systems and robotics. Prior to joining AUVSI, Mr. Toscano was the Program Manager for Research and Development for Nuclear Security in the Office of the Deputy Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Nuclear Matters. He led the physical security equipment Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E) program that supports the protection of tactical, fixed, and nuclear weapons systems, as well as Department of Defense (DoD) personnel and facilities. Since January 2015, Mr. Toscano has served as a strategic advisor for a wide variety of clients engaged in the Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) community, including NASA, FAA, the State of New York and other private companies.

"We are thrilled to have Michael join American Robotics at such an important time in our growth," said Reese Mozer, CEO of American Robotics. "Michael brings a wealth of experience and important relationships in the UAS community. His leadership and network, combined with his unique understanding of the value of AR's Scout platform in the marketplace, will help us expand within government and defense markets."

"American Robotics has built a ground-breaking UAS technology platform and is poised to drive adoption across the large, targeted end markets," said Mr. Toscano. "I look forward to working with the entire AR and Ondas teams in helping to bring this important technology to government and military markets," continued Mr. Toscano.

Mr. Toscano joins American Robotics at a critical juncture as the company looks to leverage its first-mover advantage and important FAA approvals. "The addition of Michael to the leadership team at American Robotics is another marker of the value AR is bringing to the market," said Eric Brock, CEO of Ondas Holdings. "We look forward to working closely with Michael to broaden adoption of our Scout System and as we continue to build the ecosystem around our technology platforms," continued Mr. Brock.